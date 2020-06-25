Almost a year after the death of Elijah McClain, several public figures are calling for justice

Almost a year after the death of Elijah McClain, a young black man killed in August, 2019, during an altercation with police in Aurora, Colorado, the case was revived in recent weeks by the movement ” Black Lives Matter “. In social networks, the young woman’s story has been shared millions of times and more than 2.7 million people have also signed a petition on the site ” Change.org “ for the officers involved to be charged.

Since some days ago, the office of the attorney general of the State of Colorado-17th judicial district has received more than 10,000 calls and nearly 2 000 e-mails demanding that justice be done,” says” CBS Denver “a u.s. chain of local information.

On Wednesday, the tv presenter Ellen DeGeneres has asked the justice for Elijah McClain on Twitter. It advocates more precisely, call the co-governor Jared Polis or even the mayor of Aurora Mike Coffman, and to ask that the officials be charged.

The images shared in your tweet also recommend the mention of the Twitter accounts as @GovofCO @AuroraMayorMike or @AuroraGov and the use of the hashtags #JusticeforElijahMcClain, #AuroraPoliceDepartment and #SayHisName.

Read what happened to #ElijahMcClain, and ask yourself what you would do if it happened to someone I knew…. https://t.co/GwnNNiQBST —TheEllenShow(@Ellen DeGeneres)

Since then, other celebrities such as Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Cody Simpson or Mr. Pokora has paid tribute to the young man.

Elijah, a man who is ” suspicious “

But, what we know of his death ? Around 22: 30 on August 24, 2019, the Aurora police department received a call from a man reporting a man” suspect “with a hood and hanging strangely in his arms. He goes on to explain in the course of the arrest that he was moving that way because he listened to the music.

On the spot, the police found Elijah McClain, not armed, but would have” resisted arrest “. In the videos taken by the onboard cameras of the police officers, massively relayed by internet users on Twitter in which the author Majid M Padellan, one sees, in particular, a police officer asking the young man to stop because he” seems suspicious “. What Elijah McClain responded” I’m an introvert and I am different “,” I have to go home, let me “.

Elijah McClain was a beautiful, gentle, introverted soul who plays the violin for the feral cats. He was unarmed when the police officers… https://t.co/Al8z2eNyTs —mmpadellan(@BrooklynDad_Defiant!)

“I can not breathe “

In the 15 minutes that followed, the police have been faced with the young woman to the earth, in putting pressure on his carotid in order to halt :” I can’t breathe “he yelled several times before the vomiting and loss of consciousness several times.

The police were injected with ketamine. The young man was taken in charge of a couple of minutes later by an ambulance, that will be a cardiac arrest. Finally, it is declared brain-dead on the 30th of August, a few days after his arrival at the hospital.

The autopsy indicated that the cause of her death was” undefined “pointing out that” one of the the drug idiosyncratic reaction (an unexpected reaction to a drug) can not be excluded “in reference to the dose of ketamine that has been injected, reports the site” The Court “that belongs to the magazine” New York “