Alone in the world, Wall-E, Only Two… ” 15 movies to help you understand the social distancing

While the president and Emmanuel Macron has announced the extension of the containment is strict up to the may 11, difficult to know when the French will have to tighten again in the arm. In the meantime, a simple rule, in addition to the masks and the washing of hands : stay a good distance from each other. The seventh art, in which some figures such as Tom Hanks, have been affected by the coronavirus, has not waited for this pandemic in order to impose social distancing some of its characters. Isolation, loneliness, new social interactions… Here is our selection of 15 films, to find to some on the platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or even the “small” new, Disney+, to see or see again, to take better distance in this period of confinement.

Alone in the world (2001), available on Amazon Prime video

Chuck Noland is a model employee of the company FedEx, who ships parcels to the four corners of the world. One Christmas eve, he goes on a mission with his plane. But, caught in a storm, it crashed over the Pacific and fails on a desert islet. Alone and without food, Chuck is trying to survive. Robert Zemeckis (Back to the future, Flightsign this fable of the amazing and touching on the fragility of the human being comes to the isolation and the hostility of the wilderness. Alone in front of the camera in a film almost without dialogues, Tom Hanks delivers a performance of the first order, of intense and heated. A great adventure, which grows in the reflection.

I am legend (2007), available on Amazon Prime video

Scientist of world reputation, Robert Neville could not do anything to stop the virus that has decimated the world’s population. Mysteriously immunized against the evil, he haunts the deserted streets of New York and issued daily messages by radio to find other survivors. This adaptation of the novel of anticipation, cult of Richard Matheson displays an atmosphere to say the least, oppressive. The images of a New York completely empty are impressive and Will Smith, a long time alone on the screen, is very convincing, whether in intimate scenes or in action. Because this suspense skillfully maintained, not lacking of muscles once appear the “infected”.

Gravity (2013), available on Netflix

In space, the astronaut Matt Kowalsky (George Clooney) and dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) find themselves ejected into the vacuum after their shuttle has been destroyed by debris spatial. This is one of the greatest shock film of recent years. Even on the small screen, the show is impressive. Suspense suffocating, the special effects are quite impressive: very large item

Elephant Man (1981), available on Ciné+ on demand

In England, at the end of the Nineteenth century, a doctor is interested in the case of a man horribly disfigured. For his second feature-length film, David Lynch sign this powerful, humanistic fable, filmed in black and white is gorgeous.

Two metres away from you (2019), which is available on Amazon Prime video

Stella and Will are young people, is not like the others : they live in a hospital. In effect, their immune system failing them forbidden to approach too close to the other. Stella is an eternal optimist. Will is taciturn, and refuses the help of physicians. Hopelessly attracted to the one by the other, however, they must leave two meters between them.

Her (2014), available on OCS

Brought to life by the staging of Spike Jonze, and the talent of its actors, the romance of the original between a lonely man and… artificial intelligence (the voice of Scarlett Johansson) proves to be very moving.

Wall-E (2008), available on Disney+

The twenty-second century, on an Earth long since abandoned by the men, Wall-E, a small robot, is loaded to compact the garbage left by the human civilization. Everything is upset when he meets Eve, a “robote”. Marvel of humor, creativity, and emotion, Wall-E, is one of the pinnacles of contemporary cinema of animation. Has see and review without moderation.

Available on VOD (on the service Canal+ or Orange) :

On a mission to Mars, astronauts victims of a violent storm were obliged to take off in emergency. One of them, Mark Watney (Matt Damon), is swept away by a gust of wind and does not respond. Left for dead on the red planet, it’s going to have to fight to survive. A movie spectacular, playful and very entertaining.

For years, Gervais, policeman in Paris, tries to capture Curtis, a burglar of high volume Its repeated failures have made him the laughing stock of the office. But one morning, Gervais discovers the capital is totally empty. Curtis and him seem to be the only two living beings in Paris. The views of the city of light desert are impressive.

In the heart of the Indian ocean, a man drifting on his boat after it was holed by a container. A true tour-de-force that this second feature of the new genius of the american cinema J. C. Chandor (A most violent year). Both great adventure and intimate portrait, his film, almost silent, keeps in suspense from start to finish. Of all the plans, Robert Redford is a shocking truth.

Cheryl, who wants to make a clean sweep of its past existence, is embarking on a demanding hike in the american West. Reese Witherspoon impresses once again in the main role of this initiatory journey exciting. After Dallas Buyers ClubJean-Marc Vallée, sign a new striking picture of truth.

After a car accident, a young woman wakes up in an underground bunker guarded by a man worrying. John Goodman is impressive in this psychological thriller scary.

Joy and her 5 year old son Jack are kidnapped for several years in a squalid little room with the door permanently locked. Their jailer pays a visit every night. Fearing for their lives, Joy decides to try anything to escape. Inspired by actual events, a closed stuffy and a permanent tension, the interpretation of which (including Brie Larson) is perfect.

With this amazing camera space, Duncan Jones, the son of David Bowie, a sign of thought exciting on the technology and pays homage to 2001 : a space Odyssey of Stanley Kubrick. Sam Rockwell is amazing.

When Ang Lee, the director of Tiger and Dragon, decides to tackle the adaptation of the fantasy novel by Yann Martel, this gives a beautiful fable of initiation, that combines visual effects and poetry. This epic spectacular tells the adventure of Pi, a young Indian survivor of the sinking of an ocean liner, who finds himself lost at sea on a lifeboat with the only companion a hungry tiger.