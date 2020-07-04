Alonso would be close to a return at Renault

And if Fernando Alonso was in Renault. It is an option that would have taken a lot of weight in these last few days.

The rumor grows in the paddock and all the Spanish press is unleashed. Fernando Alonso could be close to an agreement with Renault. In the framework of the Grand Prix of Austria, some have even believed at first that this transfer is made for good. But this is not the case. The negotiations are progressing, however, and the double world champion appears to have a profile that meets all the requirements…

A priori, apart from Alonso, the name of Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas have been cited. Have a question about a real interest of the stable of French, Spanish or German, Cyril Abiteboul, head of sport, said:” You need a driver fast, talented, they can understand our project and the value of our work. I don’t want to say that this is not the case for Daniel (Ricciardo), I am referring simply to the future. We spoke with some of the names and with other less well-known. “

And also confirmed that Alonso was well attended, Abiteboul, however, cut off the information of the Cadena Ser, suggesting a possible replacement of Ricciardo as soon as this season.

