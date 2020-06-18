already a new version of “TROLLZ” [SON]

6ix9ine is at the top of his fame : while tomorrow will fall off the charts weekly, it attracts a little more light on her latest release swinging an alternative version.

On the way to the top of the charts ?

Fresh out of prison, 6ix9ine returned to service in the rap. While some were worried that his new image of “balance” could be detrimental to his career, it has not been : its grand return with GOOBA has been a success, starting at the second place of the charts in the United States. After five weeks of operation, the clip of the title tracks already more than 350 million views on YouTube, social network where he reigned supreme over the competition (although the platform itself is concerned success).

For his second round, he reformed a duo who already had the headlines some time ago finding Nicki Minaj. After shaking the internet there are soon two years with FEFE (878 million views on YouTube), the two rappers have made their return together in one clip even more sour, TROLLZ. On YouTube, this new board came out on Friday 12 June has over 110 million views. Two days ago, to immerse a little more to the listeners in their creative process, the artists of New York have sent an alternative version of their hit : in this first version, the verses as the composition are different.