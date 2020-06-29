Already crowned, Blue Ivy Carter walks in the footsteps of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Sunday, June 28, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z won an award at the BET Awards, for his participation in a song with his mother. This is not the first. And surely will not be the last.

At 8 years of age, she has already beat a record. Sunday, 28 June, Blue Ivy Carter became the youngest winner of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards, having won an award for its participation in the title Brown Skin Girlin the company of his mother, Beyoncé, and artists of St Jhn and Wizzkid. The song appeared in the credits of the film The Lion King (The Lion King: The Gift)the remake in live action the Disney classic released in 1994, and celebrates the beauty of young black girls. He had already won an award at the BET Soul Train Awards 2019, as well as one of the Best duo, group or collaboration at the NAACP Image Awards the year 2020. And was ranked in the top 100 best-selling singles in the united States, in the last year.

The pandemic is forcing the young Blue Ivy is not mounted on a stage the size of a recess to give a speech of thanks. Regardless, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z is a veteran of award ceremonies. His imminent birth was announced in one of them : it is in 2011, during the VMA Music Awards, as Beyonce, at the end of a performance of euphoria Love At The Top, to caress the belly with an air of course, the formalization of the new the cheers of a crowd delirious.

We see Blue Ivy at the VMA’s in 2016, in a pink dress with candy that has a cost as much as a sports car. In 2017, it is with great enthusiasm that, on the knees of her father, she welcomes the appearance of the mother on the stage of the Grammy Awards. The following year, in the same place, the teen of the crisis have already begun : the one that sits right between their parents, she readjusts in front of the cameras when they have the misfortune to clap a bit too strong. And therefore, offers the public one of the best moments of the night.

In the video, Blue Ivy rethinks the parents during the night of the Grammys

The role of an heir of pop

After all, Blue Ivy is not anyone. Born on January 7, 2012, is the eldest daughter of Jay-Z and the Queen B, one of the couples empire of pop culture. Two days after she was born in a hospital in which an entire floor was reserved for her birth, Jay-Z recorded his screams for drag in your song Glory. Officially accredited, she became the youngest person to appear on the us charts. Even the twins, Rumi, and the Lord, who was born two years ago, can’t say the same thing. Not cease, then, appear in the works of their parents.

In 2014, a Beyoncé the happy smile the greenhouse effect in their arms in the clip Blueshot in Brazil. In 2017, she raps on one of the tracks of bonus 4:44the last album of his father. She sings timidly in Back homethe documentary dedicated to the approval of Beyonce at the Coachella festival, in 2018, but it appears in majesty in the Spirit (2019), and also extract The Lion King : The Gift.

“Don’t mess with Blue”

In summary, Blue Ivy already has a good career behind her. And mind well, one day, to fly of its own wings. Many of the videos shows the end of the year of her dance school, innocently, filmed by other parents, were found on the Internet : Blue Ivy is proof of a certain guarantee, hopping around in a tutu or doing the african dance. The 20 of April, in full pandemic coronavirus, which brings its stone to the building of the health care in explaining to children the world over how to wash hands. Master of special effects (which is a spectacular experience of a small pharmacy with soap and pepper), framing impeccable, the voice learned : his video, posted on the TikTok, made the rounds of the social networks.

We don’t see it, but you can hear it : a concept that it takes a couple of days, the 12th of may, and later in a video recorded by his great mother, Tina Rowland and former Destiny’s Child Kelly Rowland. While the two women want “a good mother’s day to all the beautiful moms”, we mean Blue Ivy, out of scope, said : “And don’t forget all the cute girls, of which I am a part. “

Head strong and mischievous, Blue Ivy is not afraid of anything, and especially not cameras : on June 15, 2018, is filmed in the front row of one of the concerts of his parents, in London. And then suddenly a wealth of shame, the contrite, and it must be said, rather comical. In front of her, on the big screen, a video clip was aired showing pictures of Jay-Z and Beyonce in his bed. Mortified, the Blue plunges you prefer to dive behind a barrier of security that attend to it. What ringardiser well, one of the power couples in the united States. All this in 8 and a half years.