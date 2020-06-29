Already crowned, Blue Ivy Carter walks in the footsteps of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

By
James Reno
-
0
18


Sunday, June 28, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z won an award at the BET Awards, for his participation in a song with his mother. This is not the first. And surely will not be the last.

At 8 years of age, she has already beat a record. Sunday, 28 June, Blue Ivy Carter became the youngest winner of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards, having won an award for its participation in the title Brown Skin Girlin the company of his mother, Beyoncé, and artists of St Jhn and Wizzkid. The song appeared in the credits of the film The Lion King (The Lion King: The Gift)the remake in live action the Disney classic released in 1994, and celebrates the beauty of young black girls. He had already won an award at the BET Soul Train Awards 2019, as well as one of the Best duo, group or collaboration at the NAACP Image Awards the year 2020. And was ranked in the top 100 best-selling singles in the united States, in the last year.

Read more” In the photos, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy all the rhinestones dress at the premiere of “the Lion King”

The pandemic is forcing the young Blue Ivy is not mounted on a stage the size of a recess to give a speech of thanks. Regardless, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z is a veteran of award ceremonies. His imminent birth was announced in one of them : it is in 2011, during the VMA Music Awards, as Beyonce, at the end of a performance of euphoria Love At The Top, to caress the belly with an air of course, the formalization of the new the cheers of a crowd delirious.

Related Post:  Beyoncé is going to receive a humanitarian award at the BET Awards



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here