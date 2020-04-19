Alvaro Ortiz, president of the AMFpro

MEXICO — Alvaro Ortiz, president of the Mexican association of Footballers (AMFpro), assured that all the are living football players in the present, it is the responsibility of the left to make the generations of ex-players who never stood up for their rights.

In an interview with ESPNthe now management noted that the exfutbolistas not had the courage to be though within the League MX and the Mexican Football Federation.

“Players talk with you, something that was not happening before. Had to get you as an international medium (ESPN) to begin to speak. Today I want to make a call, and the reality is that there is much talk of the AMFthat if we don’t do or if we do, but the reality is that today we are paying for the thing that all the generations of players that earned them mother, all these generations who are now”, he said.

In the same way, he defended players of Mexico team and assured that all the leaders have supported. “All have helped in some way. I want to see the generations of the 60 or 70 and I valimos mother, and paid for the new generations and this is a guild that started three years ago. To all those exfutbolistas that should have had a union and not what we had and today what we pay. We’re stuck in social networks,” he said.

Ortiz reiterated that “if we had a union would not pass these things and today we touch bottom, we touch the elemental and holy that is the player and we have to fight for a collective agreement to have a voice and vote.”

The leader said that the players are the real affected the whole situation, but highlighted the lack of solidarity that have the technical directors of national and the only one who has raised the voice is the quarterback of the Cougars, Michel Gonzalez.

“The owners do their work, because it is their economy and money, but the players, what do we do? We are victims, but we must understand it and the reality of that claim is that the generations that spoke is pure fallacy, and it did nothing. Live of its glories, and it is sad to see that people from Chile, Italy speaks, and you here, today, set the example with a coach like Michel who else is delivered? It is amazing and I wish I never pass on a situation like that happens the people of the ascent”, he concluded.