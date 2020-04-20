Alvaro Ortiz: ‘To the past generations of footballers earned them ma…’

Faced with the imminent disappearance of the ascent and descent for the next few seasons, to establish a League of Development in place of the Ascent MX, Alvaro Ortiz, president of the Mexican association of Professional football Players (AMFPro), said that this situation is the responsibility of the players of previous generations who did not fought for their rights.

“Players talk with you, something that was not happening before. Had to get you as an international medium (ESPN) to begin to speak. Today I want to make a call, and the reality is that there is much talk of the AMFProthat if you do not do or we do, but the reality is that today we are paying for the thing that all the generations of players that earned them mother, all these generations who are now” revealed Ortiz in an interview with ESPN.

“If we had a union would not pass these things and today we touch bottom, we touch the elemental and holy that is the player and we have to fight for a collective agreement to have voice and vote”, he added.

The leader berated the lack of solidarity that have the technical directors of national and the only one who has raised the voice is the strategist of Pumas, Míchel González.

“The owners do their work, because it is their economy and money, but the players, what do we do? We are victims, but we must understand it and the reality of that claim is that the generations that spoke is pure fallacy, and it did nothing. Live of its glories, and it is sad to see that people from Chile, Italy, speech, and here today set an example of a coach as Michel who else spoke? It is amazing and I wish I never pass on a situation like that happens the people of the ascent”, he denounced Alvaro Ortiz.

