ALX : “I want my music to be intense”

Meeting with ALX, a young rapper promising, which just released its first EP. He reveals here his career, and the challenges that it has faced.

Who are you ?

I’m ALX, beatmaker, author, and performer.

Write you yourself your texts ? From where comes your inspiration ?

Quite. I write my own lyrics inspired by my life, of everything and nothing. Inspiration can come from anywhere. I’m a big fan of Travis Scott and particularly of the song Loseon the project Birds In The Trap Sing Mcknight.

How would you describe your music ?

Authentic, closer to my emotions and the person that I want to become. I’m trying to overcome all the barriers that can prevent me to write what I think. I have profound texts, but full of humour, rhythm who want to ambiançants. I don’t want to make the music boring, it is necessary to form and substance. I want my music to be intense.

If you had to cite a person who inspired you during your career, who would it be ?

Booba was very important to me because it is for me the most beautiful example of success in the French rap. In the United States, I would say Travis Scott because it’s his music that sends me the most emotions. I also love Gunna, Migos, Playboi Carti, Future, and Gucci Mane.

Are there any albums released this year which marked you or inspired you ? If yes, which ones ?

The last album of the Future, High Off Life, has just been released and it is very good. It is mostly singles announcing future albums have influenced me this year : @ MEH of Playboi Carti, SKYBOX of Gunna or Give No Fxk and Racks 2 Skinny Migos.

Tell us a little bit about your background. Have you encountered barriers or difficulties in achieving your goals ?

I have not yet reached my goals, but I’m on the right track. I stopped high school because I was bored and I thought I could earn a little money easily, but it didn’t happen as planned. It is not easy to explain the passion to people, so complicated to understand its decisions. Anyway, I think I have found the way I like, so I continue. Finally I return to school, three years after I left high school, to acquire knowledge in the sound, an evil for a good.

Where do you see yourself in ten years ?

In the sun.

Do you have any advice to give to people who are still hesitant to begin in the music ?

If you are reluctant, it may be that this is not for you. It is not a profession classic. For my part, there was no hesitation with another trade so I think you have to be passionate and certain that this is what you want to do. Then, it is necessary to work more than the others.

Can you tell us about your first EP ? How is born this project ?

I was working on a project for the month of October, which was to be composed of twelve titles. Finally, one day of confinement, I wanted to out the pieces of this project that were finished. I discuss a lot of things in it, my opinions, my lifestyle, things that are more intimate. I would say that it is not evil-inspired, Dababy, Quavo, Ninho, and of course Travis Scott and Booba. I really came out to instinct and want to share, I hope that it will appeal. The next one should happen quickly.

Interview by Justine Mailhe