Amal and George Clooney make a donation of more than $ 1 million for the fight against the Covid-19

George and Amal Clooney have announced, in their turn, more donations, a total amount of more than $ 1 million, to fight against the coronavirus. As the relays

Deadlinethe couple has promised $ 250,000 to the Motion Pictures and Television Fund, which provides assistance to people affected by the health crisis, but also to the foundation-SAG-AFTRA (open to authors of film, television, or radio), and the fund put in place by the city of Los Angeles.

$ 300,000 are also divided between three associations located outside of the United States, including a food bank in Lebanon, from where is originating Amal Clooney.

What else ?

George Clooney and his wife will also make a donation to the NHS, the public health system british couple living part of the year in their property, in English. They have also provided funding to an association which provides help to victims of the virus in Lombardy in Italy, where the spouses also possess a property.

George Clooney is the latest celebrity date to be announced a large donation for the fight against the pandemic, after Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rihanna, Jay-Z,

Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, among others.