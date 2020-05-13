Amandine Henry honored, David Beckham moved, Kylie Jenner and Donald Trump generous… 5 Gossips to remember the day

Amandine Henry, Kylie Jenner, David Beckham, Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger have all been talking about them on Wednesday 4 march. Find out why.

It’s time for the Gossips ! And on Wednesday 4 march has been rich in news people : Amandine Henry has become the new face Barbie, Kylie Jenner has paid vacation in ultra-luxurious in the Bahamas, David Beckham celebrated the 21 years of his son Brooklyn, Arnold Schwarzenegger postpones his exposure, and Donald Trump has made a donation for research against the Coronavirus. What should not miss in the people this day, it is now.

Amandine Henry has his Barbie doll

Since five, Mattel, a global manufacturer of Barbie dolls, celebrates every year “ exceptional women “to break the stereotypes and prove that, no, Barbie is not just dresses and heels. For the year 2020, the company has set its sights on Amandine Henry, player of the France team female football. A choice for which the main interested is said” very proud ” on Twitter :” I want to help the next generations to break the ceiling of dreams “. A beautiful mission in perspective.

I am proud to be celebrated as an inspiring woman by @Barbie because it is certainly iconic, but it also represents a woman with many values.

I want to help the next generations to break the ceiling of the dreams. #Barbie #Barbierolemodels pic.twitter.com/V8Ad7xwzrr — AMANDINΣ HΣNRY (@amandinehenry6) March 3, 2020

Donald Trump fight against the Coronavirus

On the 29th of last January, Donald Trump has makes a generous donation by providing the u.s. Department of Health and human services $ 100,000 (about € 90 000) for help the research against the Coronavirus that is rampant in the world, has announced his spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham on Twitter. True intention to save the world, or simply a means of saving life in case of contamination ? Anyway, the gesture of the american president deserves, for onceto be pointed out.

David Beckham is celebrating the 21 years of his son Brooklyn

Papa hen of four children – it has had with Victoria Beckham -, David Beckham sees the oldest of them officially take to the skies. At 21 years of age, Brooklyn is now free and responsiblein the eyes of the law, of all its choices. To celebrate this event, the ex-footballer it has, therefore, paid tribute on Instagram by posting a photo unflattering of his son :” Happy 21 years to my big boy. What more can we say apart from the fact that you become the most beautiful human of this earth that dad could not be more proud. You’re nice, passionate, caring, and that is all that can dream of finding a daddy in the home of his son, “. The background.

Arnold Schwarzenegger pushes his salon fitness

The health and fitness have always been a key point for Arnold Schwarzenegger. The interpreter Terminator has made his passion a living room that was to be held in Columbus, Ohio, from 5 to 8 march. But due to the health crisis that the world is going through with the Coronavirus, the ex-governor of California preferred to take precautions :” We will always go the health of our fans first. This is the reason why, after several discussions, we refer the salon to not to take risk of 250 000 visitors announced “. This, therefore, is that party discount.

It’s a sad day for me and everyone at the @ArnoldSports team. But we will always put our fans’ health first. After discussions with @GovMikeDeWine, @MayorGinther, and the CDC, we will be postponing the expo because we can’t risk bringing 250,000 people together with #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Fuzcmapxiy — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 3, 2020

Kylie Jenner : his vacation, don’t have price

The mother of Stormi turns out, there are just over a year, the youngest billionaire in the History at only 21 years old. So much to say that pay 8990 euros per night, a house in the Bahamas – according to the Daily Mail – for a bit of peace and quiet during their vacation, Kylie Jenner would be completely wrong to deprive him of it. She took him to the daughter and best friends with her to spend a good time in Dunmore. Beach, swimming, sunbathing, it’s a little expensive idleness. But we’re not going to lie, for Kylie, it represents a pittance.