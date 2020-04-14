Amaury Vergara looking for that Candle to remove it on Chivas

Amaury Vergara, president of chivas scored from Guadalajara, he said in an interview with the television channel TUDN Carlos Vela is considered to strengthen the team tapatio in the future, if the conditions of the two parties coincide.
Carlos Vela, current player of THE FC established in 2019, the record for most goals scored in a season of Major League Soccer (MLS) with 34 many for which he was awarded with the prize Landon Donovan MVP, that is to say, the most valuable player of the campaign.
Sailing was part of the national team that won the world championship u-17 in 2005 in Peru and at that time belonged to the chivas of Guadalajara, but due to your outstanding performance in the tournament, the london team Arsenal, managed by Arsène Wenger, he was hired and never, therefore, made his debut in chivas, or in the first mexican division.
The president of the chivas stated that “it would be incredible that a player of the quality of Wing play in Chivas”and added that “any mexican player with talent and with a career of success should be and is considered by Chivas”.
Vergara said that he would like to see any player that at any time formed part of the institution, to return and close his career there. “We have already spoken with some figures that have passed through chivas and that it did not have the farewell that all of you as fans we would have liked, and the idea is to change it”, he said.
However, the director general of Grupo Omnilife he explained that for the conditions and have to see what they consist of, “The circumstances will have to view them on your time, on what to consist of and what would represent an investment for the club, but of wanting, but of course”.
The player born in Cancun in 1989 did participated in the Gold Cup CONCACAF 2009 where he played in three games and had a goal where the mexican national team was the champion and also he participated in two editions of the FIFA World Cup: south Africa 2010 where he played two commitments and in Russia 2018 where he played four matches and scored a goal.
For the idea of the retreat for Sailing, Vergara said “the idea is to change the way in which we say goodbye to our players of the tennis courts, and of course come big players to close out his career in chivas is a fantastic opportunity,”.
Amaury Vergara referred to Carlos Vela as “a guy with a great talent that is an important part of this because here was formed and here is where he began his career” as it was in the lower categories of the club from jalisco.
The professional career of Sailing had its highest peak when it was fighting for the club vasco, Real Sociedad, where he made a reference and maintained consistency within the team owner and played most of the matches of the team.
During this period, which lasted for seven seasons played 250 official matches where he scored 73 goals and got 45 passes for a goal; his best individual campaign in terms of numbers was the 2013-2014 season he got 16 goals and 12 assists and it was considered the best player in The League behind only the figures of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Match this season with the FIFA World Cup in Brazil 2014 in which he rejected the offer to play with the iconic mexican directed by Miguel “Piojo” Herrera.
A season before, Vela and his team Real Sociedad managed to finished the rating in the place of four, which allowed them to participate in the qualifying round for the group stage of the Champions Leaguehowever, the txuri-urdines could not with all German Bayern Leverkusen.
The passage of the mexican by the MLS has been outstanding since in 64 league games has gotten 52 so many and received the Golden shoe for the top scorer of the year in 2019, in addition to providing 15 assists in the last tournament in which his team was in the semi-finals after losing by the aggregate score 3-1 against the Seattle Sounders for the western conference finals.