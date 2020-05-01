amazing transformation of wrestler in movie star

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 47 years of age, and he has already managed to establish itself as one of the key figures of his generation and the following.

Wrestler incredible, he decided to leave everything at the peak of his art in order to try his luck as an actor and this decision is very risky and controversial, and was eventually to bear fruit since he became the actor the best paid in the world.

A MAN with A MIND Of STEEL

Coming from a family of wrestlers (his father, his uncles and his grand-parents were wrestlers) Dwayne Johnson was destined for a career in american football after his studies. Unfortunately, a bad injury to the shoulder is coming to break his dreams and he had to leave to live with his parents after losing everything.

Dwayne Johnson during his years at the University of Miami. l Source : Getty Images

As he tells it, this period has been particularly difficult to live for him but it also gave him a special mentality that has always pushed to move forward because he simply did not have the choice. The fact of being back to the wall gave him an incredible energy, allowing him to work more than all others, and his work has finally paid off.

A GREAT WRESTLER

Always keeping the difficult times he lived in memory, “The Rock” arrived in the WWE, the largest organization of wrestling in the world. Very quickly, he established himself as being a great wrestler and became one of the favourite of the public, finishing by getting him the nickname “People’s Champion” (the champion of the people).

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during his years in the WWE. l Source : Wikipedia

From 1996 to 2004, he has proven that he is incredibly talented and has managed to establish itself as the greatest wrestler of his generation. A first place among his colleagues, but also in the heart of the public that he will have given everything to get. But he is going to risk the fruit of his hard labour in a bet totally senseless.

A CAREER as An ACTOR

Towards the end of the 90’s, Dwayne Johnson begins to take affection to the world of cinema. He made his debut as an actor in the series “That ’70s Show” and “Star Trek : Voyager” but quickly he wants to go further.

Dwayne Johnson on July 17, 2014 in Los Angeles. l Source : Getty Images

We discover it as well in 2001 in “the mummy Returns”, in 2002 “The scorpion King” and in 2003 in “Welcome to the jungle”. He then realizes that he must make a decision and it leaves the WWE in order to dedicate himself completely to his craft as an actor.

A decision that many have not understood and questioned. Himself asked if he had not made a mistake during the 2000s when his films have been successful, very mixed.

But the strength of Dwayne Johnson is that he’s not slowing down ever, and he has continued to work hard to realize her dream and this happens in 2011, when he earned a role in “Fast and Furious 5”.

Since then, he has continued the success and was able to establish itself as one of the leading players of his generation, replicating his feat of the WWE in a second domain.