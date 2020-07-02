Amazing VIDEO Transformations : Nathalie Andréani completely change the look, it is worrying

Nathalie Andréani has always accustomed its fans to dress daring and very bare on social networks. Tired of this image that returns, brown has agreed to get makeover by the experts Incredible Transformations. The station is in a state of shock !

In Amazing Transformations, Talk to Carter, Léa Djadja and Nicolas Waldorf has a mission to make a change of image of the people pushed by their family to change their style. If this is not always earned, rare are the times that the fashion professionals have failed in the program. And sometimes, not even the bosses know how to make use of their services. Julie and Carole, ex-candidate Koh-Lantapassing between their hands. This Thursday, July 2, it was the turn of Nathalie Andréani. The ex-Vivian, with whom he had participated in Secret Historyhas subsequently been seen in Los Angeles. It is for his look was very (too much ?) sexy Nathalie Andréani has made a mark on the small screen. But she defines it as a “cougar” obviously had enough of this image, which adhere to the skin.

Nathalie Andréani unrecognizable

There is more to be had by the men, Nathalie Andréani was carried away by one of his friends in the studios ofAmazing Transformations where did friendship of the trio in a state of shock. Upon arrival, she has taken off her coat to reveal the red dress ultra-tight she’s wearing underneath. The experts were not long in making him understand that they found it “too much” and the sexy attitude was not necessarily from the vulgar. After a season of make-up, find a costume and a pair of scissors and brushes, Nathalie Andréani is transformed. Gone are the large, low necklines, short skirts and makeup in abundance, Talk to Carter, Léa Djadja and Nicolas Waldorf have he returned to his client in a real femme fatale. And this was not to displease the key stakeholders…