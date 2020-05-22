Amazon offers the new series of Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt’s return to television ! The american actor, as revealed by the series “Everwood” and “Parks & Recreation”, will be the star of the series “The Terminal List”, adapted from the novel of the same name signed Jack Carr. The actor is also the producer of the project via his company Indivisible Pictures, and is associated with the month of February with director Antoine Fuqua, who will be behind the camera and will also produce the series.

Read also TV “Don’t forget the lyrics” : A candidate iconic absent from the tournament…

TV Shortage of masks in France : Patrick Cohen points to the “aggressive tone, polemicist and…

Interview James Legros (“13 Hours” of TF1) : “I’m probably out of my role”



The two men have appealed to the writer David DiGilio, creator of the series “Travelers” Enemies of the state” in 2007, to sign the script, and all this little world has made the rounds of channels and streaming services to find a diffuser. According to “Variety”, it is Amazon who has won the auctions, and who will co-produce the project. The retail giant has directly ordered a complete first season, including the number of episodes has not yet been unveiled.

A thriller with accents military

According to the specialist magazine, “The Terminal List” is envisaged as a series of traditional, that can take several seasons, and not a mini-series like hollywood stars are crazy about it these past few years. The story is centered on James Reece, a member of the us marine whose entire squad was killed in an ambush during a mission ultra-secret. He then comes home and is reunited with his family, but he wondered about his guilt and discovers that dark forces are at work against him and threaten his survival and that of his loved ones.

If he has returned to his role in “Parks & Recreation” last week for an episode, charity, Chris Pratt has focused on film in recent years. The actor is at the head of two major franchises, “Guardians of the galaxy” and “Jurassic World”, both waiting for a third installment, and is also shown in “Passengers” or even “The 7 Mercenaries”, in which he was directed by… Antoine Fuqua !