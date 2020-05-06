Amazon order the series of “the Terminal List” with Chris Pratt

(Relaxnews) – Announced in February last, the series of “the Terminal List” has finally found it in Amazon its next home, reports Variety. The american giant just ordered a first season with Chris Pratt in the leading role and Antoine Fuqua behind the camera. For the moment, the number of episodes planned has not been announced.

In this thriller conspiracy Chris Pratt will play James Reece, a member of the special forces of the Navy SEAL’s in which the company finds itself ambushed during a secret mission. Overwhelmed by the doubt and the guilt in his return to the country, Reece finally discovers a clue that will think of a possible conspiracy. A danger that threatens not only his own life but also those of the people they love.

To mount this production, Amazon has put in place a team of writers is not like the others. Half of the authors recruited themselves are veterans or have military veterans in their families. Within the production, even combat. A bias to give more verisimilitude to the series.

With “The Terminal List”, Chris Pratt finds Antoine Fuqua, four years after the film “The magnificent Seven”, in which the american actor was one of the main roles alongside Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. The new series also marks the long-awaited return of Chris Pratt on the small screen since “Parks and Recreation”. Lately, the cult series from NBC had offered a special episode with the cast of the original to come to the aid of the association of Feeding America in the crisis of the Covid-19 in donations.