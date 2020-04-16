Amazon Prime : 10 musical films that make you want to let off some steam during the containment – Actus Ciné

At the time of this confinement that is unprecedented, and history of the wiggle and romp in the living room, AlloCiné offers 10 films of Grease to Sexy Dance to watch on Amazon Prime that make you want to let off steam.

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect/The Hit Girls or the movie that revived the days of singing a capella ! The latter has created the surprise at its release in 2012, so much so that Universal has launched a sequel, and then another, to follow the adventures of the Bellas of Barden. The first installment, led by Anna Kendrick, has allowed for the emergence of talents including a certain Rebel Wilson, who portrays the indefatigable Amy the whale. Pitch Perfect it is also and especially a soundtrack hétoroclite ranging from Jessie J, Sia, passing by the Jackson 5 and Roxette.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The first musical film “casse-bitumen” could be read on the poster of The Blues Brothers, which brings together for the first time on screen the two friends John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, in the role of two brothers who try to save the orphanage in which she grew up. This film, one retains especially the title worship Everybody needs somebody to love as well as her choreography unlikely (very easy to reproduce for you if you want to stretch your legs without getting out). But we forget also that some celebrities make brief appearances, like James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Frank Oz or Steven Spielberg.

Sexy Dance 2 (2007)

Sexy Dance (Step Up by VO), it is THE saga around the dance to see. Exit Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, this second opus welcomes a new couple – Robert Hoffman and Briana Evigan – as well as a new director Jon Chu (Elusive 2, Crazy Rich Asians). With his choreography is great (including the final, in the rain, remember) that blend hip-hop and classical dance and its battles to a high level, this film will make you want to lace up your sneakers and make you break dance.

Grease (1978)

You’re the one that I want ! Why not take advantage of containment to (re)see this cult film, or introduce them to your family ? This musical, brought by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John almost has not taken a ride. In the meantime the summer and “Summer Nights”, you can always throw in a jive ignited in your living room, to the rhythm of the music of Grease.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995)

The stars of bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are the poster for this romantic comedy. Raj and Simran are promised to one another since birth, but it is far from being love at first sight between the two… until they get to know each other, to the rhythm of chants and indian dances (“Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” and “Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam” are among the highlights). Dilwale dulhaniya Le Jayenge offers a record of longevity : it is still broadcast regularly in indian cinema, 25 years after its release.

Mohabbatein (2000)

Director at a prestigious university, Narayan Shankar, decides to refer a student, Raj Malhotra, in love with his daughter Megha. This is the synopsis of Mohabbatein, which brings together the cream of indian cinema with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Five years after Dilwale dulhaniya Le Jayenge director Aditya Chopra is back with a new romantic drama brilliantly interpreted.

Happy Feet

From the age of 6

If there’s a movie that makes you want to wiggle, it is Happy Feet. Mumble, a penguin of the Atlantic, can’t sing, unlike its other congeners. But it is in control of the dance as a person, and plans to use his talent to seduce Gloria and prove to others that there is nothing wrong with being different. A movie feel-good in the fast and furious to see family !

Heart Beat

From 10 years

Making music was everything for Zoë. But since his father is gone, she has not touched a single time to his guitar. When it fails to be struck by the young bus driver, Mik, passion fledgling makes him understand that music could be his trump card. Heart Beat on Amazon.

Footloose (1984)

For the love of dance ! We all know this cult film with Kevin Bacon, but did you know that it is based on a true story ? It is the one of the high school Elmore City in Oklahoma, in which the ball of the end of the year 1979 was to be threatened by a local law of the 19th century which banned all dance in the city limits. If this does not happened then we would not have had the right to two tubes from the movie : “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Let’s hear it for the boy of Denise Williams.

Fame (2009)

Remake of the musical comedy of the 80’s, this Fame is a declaration of love to art, in all its forms – song, dance, theatre and all other forms of body expression. Even if the time is not the same, passion and perseverance are always the key words to succeed in the High School of Performing Arts in New York. The cast is made up exclusively of young talent including Kay Panabaker and Asher Book (that her interpretation of the title Ordinary People you may please !).

