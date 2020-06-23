Amazon Prime : 5 movies adapted from the literary classics to see on the platform, the Actus Ciné

Discover five film adaptations are available on Amazon Prime Video, and you want to (re)immersion in the great classics of literature.

LES MISÉRABLES (2012)

Inspired by the show by Claude-Michel Schönberg and freely adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, les Misérables is a british-american that deals with the adventures of Jean Valjean and Cosette in the music in the background. Worn by a cast of five-stars that includes Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Helena Bonham Carter, the film tells us about the evolution of a former prisoner in the repentance, in the 19th century in France. This famous statement social is here transcribed in a score of songs, leaving little space for dialogue. But the film does not remain less effective, as he won 3 statuettes in its 8 nominations at the 2013 oscars, including best actress in a supporting role for Anne Hathaway and her interpretation of Fantine. This adaptation marks the debut of Tom Hooper at the controls of a musical comedy, before it launches in the realization of the Cats in 2019.

PINOCCHIO (2019)

After having delighted our childhood, in particular thanks to the film from Disney animation studios, released in 1940, Pinocchio is brought to life in a new adaptation. Performed by Matteo Garrone, this version takes the groundwork of the fairy tale original by Carlo Collodi, and allow for some differences. Here, the famous puppet is not made by mistake, but for the purpose of serving his creator, Gepetto, a carpenter, a tuscan that you want to use in a theatre. The alchemy of the relationship father-son duo, played by Roberto Benigni, and the young Frederick Ielapi, it is equally matched by the visual beauty of the film that rewarded multiple times after its release in Italy last December 19. The rooms French were closed in mid-march, due to the health crisis, the project is finally redeemed for Amazon Prime, which now has the exclusive broadcast rights. You can also find the small puppet in an animated version of Guillermo del Toro’s planned for the year 2021.

THE GREAT GATSBY (2013)

Opening film of the Cannes film Festival in 2013, this adaptation of the novel of the american Francis Scott Fitzgerald, is distinguished from the others because it is based on a first version of the work has never been published before 2000. Recognized as one of the best accounts in English of all time, the great Gatsby takes us to the heart of the roaring twenties, in the journal of the bourgeois and superficial, to the outskirts of the city of new york. Nick Carraway, a young agent of change came to settle in the big city, finds himself confronted with Jay Gatsby, his new neighbor, a strange and rich. With Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of the titular character, the film marks a new collaboration between the actor and the director Baz Luhrmann, seventeen years after Romeo + Juliet. Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan and Joel Edgerton are also on the cast of the drama rewarded many times, in particular for its scenery and its soundtrack, which also includes Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, or even Jay Z.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (2005)

Sixty-five years after the first black and white version of Robert Z. Leonard, Joe Wright is the second director for the adaptation of Pride and prejudice at the cinema. Co-production between the united States, France and the United Kingdom, the film picks up the story written by Jane Austen, and we trained in the English society of the 18th century, and, more particularly, to the modest Bennett family. Elizabeth, 2nd brother that is born, grows the idea that a woman must make a good marriage to acquire a situation of economic stability and social status. At 20 years of age, she falls in love with her rich neighbor Mr. Darcy. But, of different origins, and both must overcome their pride and their prejudices in order to be able to love freely. Between the humor, plot twists, the characters are modernized, and the dialogues simplified, a feature film has the advantage of being able to attract a wide audience. Its four oscar nominations in 2006, and their casting choices which includes, among others, Keira Knightley, Donald Sutherland and Matthew Macfadyen, this film adaptation of the novel’s most famous.

WUTHERING HEIGHTS (1992)

Wuthering heights, a unique work of Emily brontë, is considered a major work of the romantic writer. His story is unusual and dark characters have always been intrigued with the filmmakers, giving rise to more than a dozen adaptations between 1920 and 2015. If the majority focuses on the first generation of characters, the version of Peter Kosminsky, with the head of a poster of Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, can boast of covering the forty years that elapsed in the novel. It follows the evolution of Heathcliff, a young boy, poor and sad, collected by a gentleman who invites her to come live with him, his son and his daughter. However, its arrival in the home quickly increases the envy and hatred of his brother of adoption, Hinley, while his sister, Cathy, falls in love with him. Has the death of the patriarch, Heathcliff is under the domination of Hinley and must look, Cathy, to accept a marriage of reason with one another. In addition to being very faithful to the novel, the film has been acclaimed for its soundtrack, signed Ryuichi Sakamoto, the sets and the interpretation tortured Ralph Fiennes.



