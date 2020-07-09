Amazon Prime : 5 movies dystopian cult to (re)view on the platform, the Actus Ciné

The companies imaginative and futuristic dystopias cold in the back, and the question of our behavior, contemporary through plots complex. Here are 5 of the films dystopian cult to catch up on Amazon Prime Video.

Metropolis (1927)

Directed by Fritz Lang used a scenario adapted from the original novel by Thea von Harbou, Metropolis is a silent film and in black-and-white, the teaching of a class struggle in a megalopolis of a society dystopian 2026. The mad scientist Rotwang creates an android with the appearance of women to lead a rebellion of the workers against the master of the city, Joh Fredersen, and the ruling elite. While the revolt is in motion, Freder, son of John, falls in love with Maria, who tries to temper the relations between the high city and the low city. Between conspiracies and conspiracies, the people of Metropolis are waiting for a beneficial outcome that is free from unacceptable working conditions. Error commercial and critical release, the Metropolis has earned its status as a masterpiece only in the second half of the Twentieth century. Now the last reference in the genre of science-fiction and dystopia, the film of Fritz Lang, very expensive to produce at the moment, has been several times restored. Influence unchallenged in popular culture, the Metropolis became, in the year 2001, the first film listed in the international register of the Memory of the world UNESCO.

Brazil (1985)

Masterpiece of Terry Gilliam, Brazil immerses us in a universe dystopian delusional where Sam Lowry (Jonathan Pryce), an office worker in a big city, strange, is stultified by his job and crushed by a bureaucratic system of oppression. The night, Sam escapes from his daily sad escape on the wings of Icarus in the world of dreams, where a mysterious woman appears. A day, was investigated in an administrative error that led to the brutal arrest of the innocent Archibald Buttle (Robert de Niro). His intensive research and his quest to find the mysterious woman who will bring to Sam at the bottom of this huge city and sordid that annihilates the human race and destroyed any hope of a happy ending. Close to the famous 1984 George Orwell, Brazil has been praised by critics, but it was not the commercial success expected for the old hellion of Monty Python. His fame came with the years, and your final turn is unexpected has upset more than one.

V for Vendetta (2006)

Adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, V for Vendetta tells the revolt violent of V (Hugo Weaving), a freedom fighter against the dictatorial regime in London in a society dystopian. The anarchist takes under his wing the young Evey (Natalie Portman) who has carried out actions against the fascist leader that took advantage of a virus and the panic of the population to the seizure of power. The screenplay for the film, directed by James McTeigue, and written by Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The staging and sets are reminiscent of The Count of monte cristo and the Phantom of the Opera, while the critique of power and society, instead, refers to 1984. Very critical of the contemporary society, in spite of a parcel of land located at 2038 V for Vendetta has been the subject of controversy after its release, but has had a huge positive reception from the critics and the public. V for Vendetta is a little gem in the background and in the shape and combines the strength of the mise en scene of a blockbuster, to be effective in the accuracy and the courage of his words.

Minority Report (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Minority Report is an adaptation of the novel with the same name as the famous author of the SF of Philip K. Dick. In 2054, a version dystopian of the city of Washington has seen the crime rate fall sharply, thanks to the intervention of the précogs, mutant human that can predict violence homicides, with the help of his gift of precognition. The organization of the government of Précrime, controlled by chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise), the avenger since the disappearance of his son, not to stop criminals. But one day, John Anderton, is reported that by 36 hours, it will be considered a criminal by the death of a stranger. He must flee from his own troops and try to thwart the conspiracy that is trying to eradicate. This is Tom Cruise, who had the idea of this adaptation, which marks his first collaboration with Steven Spielberg and the shadow of Stanley Kubrick, for whom Tom Cruise has become in his last film, Eyes Wide Shut, flat on Minority Report. The combination of the anticipation, the dystopia and philosophy, the film, the cyberpunk style is a critique of the ideology of security and raises the question of free will. Minority Report is quickly becoming a great movie of Steven Spielberg, is a masterpiece of punchy and bright, which leaves no marble.

Total Recall (1990)

The adaptation of the new Memories to sell Philip K. Dick, Total Recall, directed by Paul Verhoeven, directed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the skin of Douglas Quaid, a man full of doubt in a society dystopian 2048. Every night, he dreams of a woman and the planet Mars, colonized and exploited by the tyrant Cohaagen. Obsessed by his dreams, Quaid uses the company Rekall for him to implant fictitious memories, but the operation is interrupted, and is attacked by his wife, who was in charge of the monitor. Quaid then goes to Mars to discover the truth about his identity and take part in the resistance on mars. A violent orgasm, Total Recall is a film futurist bold that plays with the nerves of the spectators are plunged into a paranoid delusions as exciting as it is dangerous. Arnold Schwarzenegger live in a solid performance in this little gem of science-fiction visually stunning, which was a commercial success and criticism.

