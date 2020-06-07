Amazon Prime : 6 films in anticipation to dive in the future on the platform, Actus Ciné

In “Minority Report” to “Total Recall”, passing by “The City of lost children” or “District 9”, check out six movies in anticipation that you will see a future that is not always pleasing on Amazon Prime Video.

MINORITY REPORT (2002)

Only a year after A. I., replay, Pinocchio, initiated by Stanley Kubrick, to which he gave life, Steven Spielberg remains in the SF and will attack a monument: Philip K. Dick, which he adapts “Minority report”, new in 1956 that takes place in a futuristic world where it is possible to stop the criminals before they commit their mischief. Until the day the police star of this unit stands accused of a murder he has not yet committed… Backed by Tom Cruise, the director is part of the post-11-September-and is based on existing technologies or creating a new course, to conceive of a future which proves to be more and more credible over the years. Mixing police investigation and critique of the policy, American security, with a great number of memorable scenes (the manipulation of images, the sequence-shot in the building’s unhealthy…), the director signs one of his works the most prominent and dark. Especially that there is a way to be pessimistic to see the end of Minority Report…

TOTAL RECALL (1990)

Before Steven Spielberg (and after Ridley Scott with Blade Runner), it was Paul Verhœven that takes the Philip K. Dick, the time of a feature film, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2020. And if it has taken a few small wrinkles aesthetic, Total Recall has lost nothing of the power that runs through this story of the quest of memory, where the violence is typical of the Dutch director agrees with the paranoia that soaks the work of the American novelist. At the discretion of the progression of the character portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, which adds a jewel SF added to his filmography, the spectator is forced to put his beliefs into question from one sequence to the other. While the conquest of Mars comes back regularly in the news, the aura of the film is intact, and the scale of the remake released in 2012 has only served to confirm his status.

THE CITY OF LOST CHILDREN (1995)

The anticipation of the French. A huge project that took almost fifteen years to see the light of day and that, with a budget of 90 million francs, which is like no other with its appearance of a tale of anguish on a background of the history of the clones. Sometimes people think Tim Burton before the film, which held the record for the number of the plan with computer-generated images on the screen at the time of its release, but this would be to forget the imaginary abounding in Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro, discovered with Delicatessen at the beginning of the year 90, and were then dug their obsessions respective each of their sides. Presented as the opening of the Cannes Film Festival in 1995, where he competed in the Competition, The City of lost children won the César of the Best Scenery the following year, and remains a fine example of the ambition which can show the movie hex.

DARK CITY (1998)

The end of the ’90s was synonymous with good health for the science-fiction, such as the particular have proven the Matrix and Gattaca. Or even Dark City, the third feature film of Alex Proyas after Spirits of the Air, and, above all, The Crow. Output in France a few weeks after the film Andrew Niccol worn by Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, in the wake of his out-of-competition at the Cannes Film Festival, this story of an amnesiac accused of murder has proved to be a dismal failure, both in France and in the United States. But the time has repaired this error, and a small cult has developed around this work in which the Wachowski have borrowed pieces of scenery for the needs of the opening sequence of the Matrix when Trinity is trying to escape the agents on the rooftops. Halfway between the anticipation and the film noir, this little gem deserves to be (re)discovered.

DISTRICT 9 (2009)

Lovers of short films had already noticed, thanks to Alive in Joburg, which served as the basis for District 9, the film that revealed Neill Blomkamp with the general public. Protégé of Peter Jackson, who had then entrusted to an adaptation of the video game Halo, which has never seen the light of day, the filmmaker of south Africa plunges us into a story of alien refugees on Earth tour as a faux-documentary, where he uses elements of science-fiction to listen to the scars of Apartheid on his native country. Also on the original form that is relevant on the merits, the film is a test shot looks like a masterstroke for the director, who we also know his favorite actor Sharlto Copley, but that it hardly since to transform between failed projects (Alien 5, Robocop 2) and works less successful (Elysium, Chappie). More reason to revisit the one that started everything, and which has lost nothing of its puissance evocative. In the meantime a result of which he is a regular question?

STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN (1982)

Born in 1966 in the form of a series, while the conquest of space was just starting, the saga of Star Trek has never disappeared from the screens, small or large, where she has been the subject of thirteen feature films. This Wrath of Khan, second installment movie of the franchise that remains, even today, considered one of the best. If this is the most successful and memorable, what J. J. Abrams did confirm that by revisiting his plot in Into Darkness. The Face of William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, Ricardo Montalban portrays an antagonist particularly formidable, immediately entered the pantheon of villains of the work of Gene Roddenberry. Directed by Nicholas Meyer, who rempilera on the sixth episode in 1991, the feature film remains the first to have created a sequence of images of synthesis, and it is available in its Director’s Cut version on Amazon Prime Video. Be three additional minutes, and scenes proposed in their timeline of origin, prior to the amendments in view of a passage on American television. For connoisseurs, it is a nice bonus. And for novices, a beautiful entryway, especially that of the movies with Captain Kirk (from 1 to 6 inclusive) are also available on the platform, at a time when the exploration of the galaxy continues.

