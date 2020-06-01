Amazon Prime Video : what are the movies and tv shows to see in June 2020 ? – News Series

Indeed, Amazon Prime Video seems to be keen on nostalgia for a few months. In addition to the original series “El Presidente” and “Heirs of the Night”, the platform will be put online, “Newport Beach”, “The brothers Scott” or “Smallville”.

Amazon Prime Video

Unpublished

3 JUNE

Smallville seasons 1 to 9 Science-fiction / Drama

Emblematic series of fire Trilogy Saturday, Smallville returns on youth in Kansas of Clark Kent, alias Superman. Forced to hide his powers, he will learn how to use them to go to the rescue of his neighbour. Bad news, the tenth and last will not be online for the time being… it will have to wait a little to discover the end of the stories of our future hero.

Nip/Tuck – seasons 1 to 5 Drama

Created by Ryan Murphy (the brain already at the origin of Glee or American Horror Story), Nip/Tuck follows two doctors who specialize in cosmetic surgery, played by Dylan Walsh and Julian McMahon, as they try to juggle between their patients and their personal lives in turmoil.

Newport Beach – seasons 1 to 4 Drama

Newport Beachthis is THE series for teens lighthouse in the early 2000s, which today has become an icon of the genre. It is also the first creation of Josh Schwartz, who some years later offered the now cult Gossip Girl. You have no excuse not to immerse yourself in the stories of heart-Ryan, Seth, Marissa and Summer…

2 Broke Girls – seasons 1 to 6 Comedy

This comedy soap follows Max, a waitress disillusioned that has never had a lot of money, which will see land in his life, Caroline is a daughter to dad superficial appearance that is found from one day to the next day penniless. This funny duo will then have to work together and share an apartment together, for better and for worse, waiting to realize their dreams…

The Vampire Diaries – seasons 1 to 8 Fantasy / Drama

You have devoured the entire Buffy and now you are in lack of vampires ? This series is for you. After the tragic death of his parents in a car accident, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a 17-year-old tries to adapt to her new life. But the arrival of Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), the two brothers that all objects, will change his world forever.

The Prince of Bel-Air seasons 1 to 6 Comedy

When Will Smith, a teen in the slums of Philadelphia, went to live with his uncle and aunt, Banks in the rich neighborhood of Bel-Air, everything will change for him… check out the role that has made Will Smith the entire world.

The Brothers Scott – seasons 1 to 9 Drama

The nostalgia continues in Amazon Prime Video with The Brothers Scotta series which became a cult with episodes sometimes shock. Lucas and Nathan, two half-brothers that everything separates, are rivals not only on the ground of their basketball team, but also in the heart of a girl.

Fringe – seasons 1 to 5 Science-fiction / Drama

When an international flight arrives at the airport of Boston and that passengers and crew are found dead, FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) is assigned the investigation. When his partner is seriously wounded, she finds an unexpected help from Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble), a scientist, brilliant but insane, and his son, Peter (Joshua Jackson). Very quickly, they’re going to discover that this drama is only a small part of a much larger and shocking truth…

Animal Kingdom – season 1 to 3 Drama / Police

This adaptation of the australian film eponymous follows Josh, a teen of 17 years old, who went to live with his grandmother in South Carolina following the death of his mother. Has the head of a family steeped in crime, the young man will have to prove his loyalty to the clan in order to survive.

Lego City Adventures – season 1 Comedy

Everything is peaceful in Lego City, a modern metropolis where the inhabitants will feel good and tourists flock. Unfortunately, these are not the only ones to be attracted to the city…

5 JUNE

El Presidente – season 1 (Amazon Original) Drama / Legal

The new original creation by Amazon between in the scenes of the corruption scandal “FIFA Gate” occurring in 2015, following Sergio Jadue, president of club of football of chile, which will become a major player in the conspiracy of corruption.

Heirs of the Night – season 1 Fantastic

In 1889, the heirs of the last five clans of vampires are gathered on a ship in order to follow the teachings of the new school vampires. They will have to join forces to survive.

6 JUNE

The Handmaid”s Tale – season 2 Drama / Science-fiction

In his third season, June returns to Gilead in order to find her daughter, Hannah, but also to fight the system from within. She was transferred from the former master of the Emily, the captain Lawrence. Will he be his ally or his enemy ?

JUNE 15,

Modern Family – season 10 Comedy

After he posted the first 9 seasons in the month of January last, Amazon Prime will offer its subscribers the tenth and penultimate season, which continues to follow the adventures of the families Dunphy-Pritchett.

JUNE 30,

Bibi & Tina – season 1 in French version (Amazon Original) Family

The adventures of Bibi, a young witch in full adolescence, and her best friend Tina.

Always available

Upload – season 1 (Amazon Original) Comedy/Science-fiction

Lost : Missing – season 1 to 6 Adventure/Drama

Homecoming – season 2 VOST (Amazon Original) Drama/Thriller

Come on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is going to start the month of July by posting on July 3, the season 2 of Hanna. For the occasion, Dermot Mulroney will join the cast in the skin of John Carmichael, one of the mysterious leaders of Utrax.

The main films to come

1 JUNE : The Best of Enemies

1 JUNE : Rogue Warfare, Rogue Warfare: The Hunt and Rogue Warfare 3 : Death of a Nation

19 JUNE : 7500 (Amazon Original)

19 JUNE : Chicken Run