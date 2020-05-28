Amazon Prime Video will be released in June 2020

amazon prime videojuin 2020

Benoit White wants to play in your next marathon.

The middle of the year is approaching and with it, the first the most significant Amazon Prime Video It is listed in his catalogue in June 2020 and will be available on the national territory.

The selection contains films like Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Between knives and secrets (2019), Cindy la regia (2020). In terms of series, we will be able to enjoy the eight seasons of Dexter (2006-2013), the new original series on the platform, ” The President (to 2020) and much more.

Similarly, the company announced in a press release that it was now possible to take advantage of the information content of adn40 of TV Azteca, through Premium Video Channels. “The chain adn40 will be available to customers in the Mexico on Premium Video, free of charge for the next three months. Customers of Amazon will have all the information DNA40 at hand with news all day, every day. “

Go to the following gallery to see the full list of first:

Open it as a carousel

Dexter, seasons 1-8 (Released: June 30, 2020)

In the course of eight seasons, he meets Dexter Morgan, an analyst of patterns of spots of blood for the Miami Metro Police Department who has a double life. When it does not help the division of homicides to solve murders, this man spends his time hunting and killing bad guys who sneak out of the judicial system, solve crimes … and crimes. But don’t worry, our Dexter in cold blood to kill a person. He reserves his hobbies homicide to kill other murderers.

Crazy about you (Released: June 28, 2020)

Crazy about you is a romantic comedy with a lot of humour. Hank (Jaime Camil) meeting Jess (Mariana Echeverría) and they immediately begin a romantic relationship. Jess invites Hank to a working trip, and he responds with fear. The reason for this? Hank has a variety of mental disorders which he needs to be cared for all the time and Jess doesn’t know it. Of course, arriving in journey, he realizes that he has forgotten his medication, which unleashes comedy on the cassette and the conflict in the relationship.

Ocean’s Eight (Released: June 27, 2020)

After having been released from prison, Debbie Ocean, the younger sister of fire, Danny Ocean, takes his former partners in crime, seeking to convince her to participate in a robbery that she had planned while she was serving her sentence. Debbie and her partner Lou gather the rest of their team: Rose Weil, a fashion designer in disgrace deeply indebted to the IRS; Amita, a jeweler and friend of Debbie who is eager to leave his mother’s house and start a life of its own; Nine Ball, a computer hacker; Constanza, a crook of the street and a pickpocket; and Tammy, a drug dealer, and another friend of Debbie who sells secretly stolen items in the suburban home of his family.

How to Survive Single (Released: June 26, 2020)

Have fun with How to Survive on a Single with the adventures of an actor of promise (Sebastián Zurita), who discovers, in so shameful and public, that his girlfriend of ten years has cheated. With his life in ruins after breaking humiliating, this single unfortunate is thrown into the world of dating, crooked, and quickly discovers that he has no idea how to navigate the new world of romance digital. Obliged to accept a single life, Sebastian takes refuge with his single friends when he realizes that he is not the only unfortunate millennium to struggle to find love.

The wife of the time traveler (Released: June 24, 2020)

Chicago librarian Henry DeTamble has a genetic anomaly that allows him to travel in time; however, you can not control the moment or the destination of your travel. When the strange Clare Abshire meets him in the library, she invites him to dinner and confesses that she is in love with him since he was six years old.

Loudermilk (Released: June 15, 2020)

The comedy series focuses on the character of Sam Loudermilk, a counselor in recovery from alcoholism and addiction who has a serious problem of bad attitude. Although it is in control of his alcohol problem, Loudermilk discovers that when his life is a mess, stay clean (or sober) is the part that is less complicated.

Alpha (Released: June 15, 2020)

A young man is struggling to return home after having been separated from his tribe during a buffalo hunt, and find a mate of the wolf lost similar begins a friendship that would change humanity. Together, they must endure countless dangers to find their way before the winter.

American Horror Story, seasons 1-8. (Released: June 15, 2020)

A series of anthology that focuses on different characters and locations, including: a house with a murder in the past, a madhouse, a coven of witches, a circus, a haunted hotel, a farm owned, a cult, the apocalypse, and a camp for the summer. With the participation of many well-known actors, all these stories will put your hair up in value.

Bad Moms (released: 13 June 2020)

Amy (Mila Kunis) life is seemingly perfect: a great marriage, exceptional children, a beautiful home and a professional career. However, she is over tired, over committed and exhausted to the point that it is on the point of breaking. Find out how it combines with two other moms too stressed out on a quest to free themselves of the responsibilities of a treaty.

The Terror, season 2. (Released: June 11, 2020)

The second season of this series of anthology, which is set during the Second world War, The Terror: Infamy focuses on a series of dead-strange that haunt a community, japanese-american, and on the journey of a young man to understand and counteract the malicious entity that is responsible. This season you will shock with scenes that are scary and dead unexpected.

Cindy la regia (Released: June 7, 2020)

When Cindy, the girl with the most fresh of San Pedro, Monterrey (which does not mean a little), says to her boyfriend “super match” that she does not want to marry him, she runs to Mexico city, where new friends and unexpected paths the lead. They teach that there are many more in the possibilities of his life and his talent that it not even imagine. Check out with Cindy the new challenges she is facing with the changes in her life and how she finds her true path.

Football players of the world (creation: 5 June 2020)

For football fans, this documentary series tells the story into 4 chapters and a few stories of great athletes of spain such as Xavi Hernández, David Villa, Javi Martínez and Juan Mata, who were part of the Spanish team that won the world Cup in South Africa in 2010 and now they face a new stage in their career that leads them to play outside of Spain. In each chapter, the players show a bit of their daily life with their families and remember the things they missed the most after they have left their country.

Between knives and secrets (Released: June 5, 2020)

The rich novelist criminal Harlan Thrombey invites his extended family to his 85th birthday, to deliver important news, although disappointing. The next morning, the housekeeper is found dead in his office. The police, as well as the detective experienced Benoit White, are called to investigate. Throughout a series of interviews with members of the family, secrets are revealed, as well as possible reasons for the murder.

The president (Release: 5 June 2020)

Don’t miss the first of the new series, Amazon Original The President, who will address the recent offences of corruption by FIFA with a character key of the case: the former president of the ANFP Sergio Jadue. Played by the brilliant actor of colombia Andrés Parra (Escobar, boss of evil), the former leader of chile is the protagonist of this story that reveals the reality of mafia that lives in the football. The president manages to be a reflection pretty faithful to the events that have occurred, their location and the characters involved. The series features a cast of stellar, which includes Karla Souza, Andrés Parra and Paulina Gaitán, and was created and written by Oscar winner Armando Bó.

Creative Galaxy, season 3. (Released: June 4, 2020)

The series for children returns with a new season, focused on helping them to develop their creativity. Creative Galaxy follows the adventures of alien Arty and Epiphany as they travel through the galaxy to solve problems more creative in using the item

Avengers: Age of Ultron (Released: June 1, 2020)

Find out all the power in this continuation of the saga Avengers based on the characters Marvel in Avengers: Age of Ultron. When Tony Stark and Bruce Banner are trying to launch a program of peacekeeping idle called Ultron, things go terribly wrong and it is up to the mightiest heroes of Earth to stop the villain Ultron to execute his terrible plan.

Brenda medel

I love movies, a fan of Laura Pausini, I always think of food and I do not remove my sunglasses, and I do not sleep.