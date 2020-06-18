Amber heard abandoned by their lawyers in their battle against Johnny Depp, here’s what it really is

A story that never ends!!! Thus, recently, an ex-assistant claimed that Amber heard is married to Johnny Depp simply for the fame, the actress, 34 years of age, is found once more in a more than difficult situation. While she has been fighting for several years against the star Pirates of the Caribbean after their violent separation, Amber has been abandoned by his lawyers including Roberta Kaplan, co-founder of the movement The time, that has made a request for withdrawing the case of defamation filed against the actress by Johnny Deppa big blow to the young woman who has not had another option that the adoption of this decision.

According to official documents obtained by The Explosionthe actress is now represented by Elaine Bredehoft, an attorney based in the state of Virginia. A spokesman for the company, Roberta Kaplan has justified its withdrawal, as follows : “In the light of the circumstances strange and unexpected that the world is living today, so the trip and the logistics became more expensive due to the pandemic, we understand that the decision to entrust the case to a local attorney based in Virginia”. A couple of reason that is valid according to the attorney Johnny Depp, who told the american media : “For years, #TimesUp and others have inexplicably left their wagons at the joke abuse of Amber heard. Their lawyers, one of whom has co-founded the legal defense fund #TimesUp, seemingly disconnected fraud of long standing of the Lady Ear. We intend to find out why”. You are going to understand that this fight will not end soon. Still with respect to Johnny Depp, check out some photos of the actor, where he appears transformed since its inception.