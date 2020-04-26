Amber Heard admits to having struck Johnny Depp

Twist in the conflict very publicized between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. A war that has now lasted for three years, where the intimacy of the couple does not cease to be brought to light… The actress had accused Depp have hit a number of times, which was disputed by the star of Pirates of the Caribbeanwho has counter-attacked by him demanding $ 50 million in damages, claiming that it was a manipulation designed to ” destroy his career “.

A new document published by the Daily Mailthat leak is clearly at the right moment, gives a different light on the couple : the account is the sound of a couple therapy, initiated in 2015, a year before their divorce. An exchange of two hours saved on a laptop that shows that Amber Heard was also bouts of violence.

Anger explosive

The audio tape reveals that the couple had “three physical struggles” in the two months prior to the session, including one the day before, and Johnny Depp complains of having been hit in the jaw. “I don’t know exactly what movement was my hand, recognizes Amber Heard in the recording, but you’re alright. I’m not injured, I have not given it a punch, I hit him… “

We learn that he came to the actress to send waltz of the pots or vases. One day, she breaks a bottle of vodka on a marble countertop… In a report handed to the justice, made public last year, Depp was accused his wife of being sometimes under the influence of alcohol, “amphetamines and other drugs,” causing it in anger explosive, where it was ” soda cans, burning candles, tv remotes… “

I fear that it turns into a fucking crime scene.

During couple therapy, Johnny Depp seeks to calm tensions, clearly alarmed by the turn that takes her wedding… “I just want peace,” he said. If things become physical, we must separate. You must stay away from one another. Whether it is for a fucking hour or ten hours or a fucking day. We must stick to it, it may not be physical violence between us. “Before adding :” I fear that it turns into a fucking crime scene. It is necessary that we should, that we get there… “with A proposal that seems to find an echo in Amber Heard :” I can’t promise that everything will be perfect. I can’t promise not to be violent. My God, sometimes I am so angry that I lose the pedals. I can promise that I will do everything to change. I promise you… “

Maneuvers

They eventually split in August 2016, Amber Heard posing as a symbol of the violence, an image somewhat impaired after the revelation of this recording. A spokesperson for the actress has responded by denouncing the leak of this record and the maneuver of Depp, which is ” to twist a private conversation to suggest that he has not assaulted Mrs Heard “. Other audio tapes would be available, and this promises further revelations and could push the actress to find a quick agreement with Depp to stop a media battle that never grows up neither the one nor the other.