Amber Heard against Johnny Depp: the curious campaign of bias of the tabloid TMZ

Since the announcement of the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the site american people TMZ seems to do everything to discredit the actress.



In the United States, when one speaks of the divorce of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, two camps oppose each other: the people press “pro Heard”, and the press people “pro Depp”.

Since the month of may last, and the accusations of the actress against her husband, the famous site TMZ (which owes its success to the revelation in the premiere of Michael Jackson’s death in 2009) has clearly taken the position: fort of its 24 million unique visitors per month, it is absolutely “pro-Depp”.

Evidenced by this article, which appeared on 28 November, which explains that Amber Heard has not given to charitable associations the $ 7 million obtained in her divorce, as she was engaged. The title of the article? “The money for the children’s hospital is missing”. Except that the case is a bit more complicated.

As highlighted in the New York Magif the actress has not paid the promised funds, it is because it has not yet received any pay. “This is a false presentation of the situation, says the newspaper. The money is not missing the call, it is always [dans les poches de] Depp, who has apparently refused to pass it on to Heard. Depp wants to make his own these gifts, to be able to deduct from its own taxes.” However, the sticking point is known for a long time, the international press was echoed as early as this summer.

TMZ routinely deals Amber Heard of “liar”

This is not the first article to be omitted, if not invent, elements for the benefit of one of the two parties. For almost six months, not a day goes by, or almost, without the drafting of TMZ so does a paper charge against the actress of 30 years.

On the 26th of may last, for example, an article by TMZ suggests that the family Depp “hate” Amber Heard since the beginning of their relationship, believing that she would only be interested by the money of her husband. The same day, TMZ publishes a second article refuting the first. But the damage is done.

The family of Johnny Depp hated Amber Heard, according to TMZ TMZ

When Amber Heard claims to have been beaten multiple times by Johnny Depp, TMZ puts the mouthfuls double.

The site publishes the testimony of the first wife of the actor, Lori Anne Allison, who says that he has never been violent towards her. On 31 may, another article made mention of the blue to Amber Heard, who would, according to TMZ, “invisible”.

The invisible wounds of Amber Heard, according to TMZ. TMZ

Injuries to the face of Amber Heard, which appear on the photos published by the magazine People, are, according to TMZ, they also non-existent. The tabloid is based on the weak testimony of the janitor of the building of the Heard, who would have seen the actress two days after his altercation assumed with Johnny Depp.

It is also in TMZ that the letter from Vanessa Paradis, the companion of Johnny Depp for 14 years, is published. The title of the article? “The girlfriend of Johnny Depp is a liar: he does not beat women”.

Another paper, released a few days later, deals once again the actress of a liar: “Amber Heard: a witness hearing said that she was a liar, Johnny was not with it.” Curious way to clarify a case of domestic violence allegedly.

Amber Heard in turn accused of violence by TMZ

Last June, it is still TMZ, which released the information according to which Amber Heard would have been violent towards his wife in the pastrecalls Slate. TMZ tells how, in 2009, Amber Heard was arrested in an airport because she had shoved his girlfriend of the time, Tasya van Ree.

This Tasya van Ree, who defends Amber Heard a few days later in Us Weekly, indicating that her ex was arrested wrongfully by police officers visibly homophobic.

Amber Heard accused of violence by the website TMZ. TMZ

The New York Magintrigued for a moment by the strategy of TMZ, sees in the treatment of the tabloid us a proof of misogyny manifesto. “At the outset, one would think that TMZ protected his relationship with Depp, which is the biggest star of the wedding, writes the journalist Allie Jones. This would be odious but understandable for a journal of this type. But it is now clear that TMZ would defend any man, regardless of his celebrity status.”

Taylor Swift the victim of the strategy of TMZ

The journal takes on a other breaking of celebrities, that of Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris. While it is the singer who is the biggest “star” of the couple, yet it is the DJ that defends tirelessly to TMZ.

When Calvin Harris poses with Kim Kardashian (with whom Taylor Swift has had a few run-ins) for his birthday, the tabloid title, subtly: “Fuck you Taylor“.

Screw You: the title elegant TMZ about Taylor Swift. TMZ

And so what is the site that published the photo of the sexual assault suffered by Taylor Swift, the singer wanted at all costs to keep secret? TMZ, you guessed it.

The New York Mag advises, not without irony: “To famous men: if you have problems of press relations, go quickly to see TMZ. Or, if you’re not as famous as Calvin Harris, contact Page Six.”