Amber Heard against Johnny Depp : the great unpacking

The divorce of Johnny Depp turns in the wrong movie : since a week, the statements and the twists have a pathetic soap opera where nothing is spared. First attack, that of Amber Heard who released the heavy artillery in announcing his break. The media is again now in a loop the image of his arrival last Friday in court in Los Angeles with the trace of blue on her face, while she accuses the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean victims of domestic violence. A folder of forty pages has been provided to the court, with photos in support, including one showing the young actress with one eye swollen, which was published on the site TMZ. Amber was told that Johnny Depp had hit her on Saturday 21 may in the evening by throwing his iPhone in the face, which would thrust him to ask for a divorce two days later. Depp would have then suggested that the money in stride to try to buy his silence.

Photo of Amber Heard with blue, presented in its charge sheet and posted on the website TMZ. © Screenshot / TMZ

A pension of $ 50,000 per month



In his famous folder, Amber Heard states that the actor has shown to be unbearable in recent months, multiplying the verbal and physical assaults, not to mention his problems with alcohol, or even drugs. “I’m terribly frightened by Johnny, and for my security,” said the actress to the judge, according to the media, who are now following the case to the magnifying glass. It is milk soup, often paranoid, and his temperament is exceptionally frightening “, she continued, adding that he could not stand the contradiction. She asked the judge that the actor follow 52 weeks of therapy to manage his anger, he does more of it, that she enjoys exclusively of their place of residence to Los Angeles, as well as a Range Rover, more than 50 000 dollars pension per month. The judge has just pronounced a measure of distance : the star is no longer able to remain at least 100 metres until 17 June.

In this same deposition, which is cleverly the tower editors, they would also be the testimony of a neighbor who is said to have attended the famous scene cleaning Saturday, may 21st : called by Amber, she would have found a Johnny Depp in the process of screaming on his partner in a bad position. While the neighbor intervened to try to calm him down, the actor would have taken a bottle of wine as a sledgehammer to break trinkets in the room…

Amber Heard manipulative ?



“Lies,” replies the opposing clan, who passes the counter-offensive, denouncing the ” false salacious stories, rumors and attempts of disinformation “. The strategy of the defenders of Depp is now to pass Amber Heard for a liar and an ambitious venal. Laura Wasser, the formidable lawyer of Johnny Depp, has already retoqué the financial requests of the actress, saying that she has her own income and doesn’t need any immediate help, and while noting that Amber Heard has had an “emotional crisis” of the actor for the attack – he lost his mother at the same time. As to the remoteness of her client, she said that he had already left him-even in the United States for Europe, even before the court decision – it provides a tour of the Hollywood Vampires, the band he formed with Alice Cooper.

For the past two days, the relatives of the actor have taken over, such as Vanessa Paradis and daughter Lily-Rose, assuring that they had never experienced violent behaviour. The comedian Doug Stanhope, one of his friends, has also issued a testimony where it says that Depp was made to manipulate and trap of end-to-end. Johnny would have told her that Amber Heard wanted to leave and threatened to tell the worst horrors in the press if it did not accept its conditions… The media also report that the Los Angeles police department, which visited the famous Saturday evening at the home of the actor, alerted by a phone call, and had found no evidence of domestic violence.

Who to believe in this matter ? In any case, Johnny Depp has already lost the game : either he is guilty, and his career is over. Either he is the victim of a sting, but it will still be a big check to avoid a public trial is disastrous for its image. Besides these nasty rumors that are going to stick it to the soles for the rest of his days.