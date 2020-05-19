Amber Heard and Johnny Depp never cease to accuse each other of domestic violence

“A monster”. Amber Heard sure that her ex-husband has become a, because of the alcohol, in a court document that was provided to the magazine People, who is devoting his A in its issue of 8 April. Before detailing a scene of domestic violence that would be held in their apartment in Los Angeles in 2015 : “I was slapped in the face, I was grabbed by the hair and I dragged her to the stairwell at the office, and then from the kitchen to the bedroom.”

Mutual Accusations of domestic violence

The actress of 32 years has also presented new evidence to the judge photographs of his trashed apartment as reported by the Daily Mail. Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of having been caught in a crisis of anger and to have returned to his business, only a month after their marriage.

Divorced since may of 2016, the couple does not stop to accuse each other of domestic violence. The new reports of Amber’s Head arise this month of April, while the actor of 55 years was sued for defamation, in march last. Johnny Depp is accusing him of having lied when she stated that it was a victim of domestic violence in his column published in the Washington Post and luiréclame 50 million dollars compensation.

At the studio, women executives, high-placed, are extremely concerned with the idea of working with Depp

Warner Bros.ready to let go of Johnny Depp ?

“Warner Bros. is in the process of “freaking out” about the links of his famous production of Harry Potter, with Johnny Depp, after the new court documents Amber Heard who describe thoroughly how he was allegedly beaten, choked and tormented”reveals this April 12, a source of the magazine Page Six. And to add a new information : “In the studio, women executives, high-placed, are extremely concerned with the idea of working with Depp and the message that this sends to the public (…)“.

The interpreter of Gellert Grindelwald had to play in the third pane Fantastic animals J. K. Rowling, creator of the saga Harry Potter, and author of films from this saga spin-off. If the scenario is finished, the shooting, which was scheduled to begin this summer, has been postponed to next fall.

This succession of scandals seems to be this time question Disney, while a year ago, the director David Yates defended the presence of the actor in the casting of Fantastic animals 2. In the midst of controversy, the production had depicted a man “full of decency and kindness“before you ask J. K Rowling to justify, in its turn, the presence of Johnny Depp in the role of the sorcerer of his writings brought to the screen. How to react to it this time ?