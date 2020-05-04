Amber Heard announces the death of his mother : “I’m devastated”

Amber Heard announced on Sunday the death of her mother, Paige.

Amber Heard has just lost her mother. The actress, 34-year-old made the announcement on his page Instagram this Sunday may 3, 2020. It does not indicate when was the death or the circumstances. Born in 1956, Paige Heard (born Parsons) is so dead in her 64th year. It was informaticienne and was still married to the father of the actress, David Heard, with whom she had had a second daughter, Whitney.

“It is a period of incredibly painful”

“I am heart broken and I am devastated by the loss of my mother, Paige Heard. She left us too early, I hang up the memory of his beautiful and gentle soul. We will miss her forever, in the depths of our hearts. His open heart and unwavering was she the most beautiful woman I have ever known. It is difficult to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel really lucky to have been his daughter and to have had as a gift his light shone on all the world, that dazzled me for almost 34 years. It is a period of time incredibly painful, but in this I remember that we survive at all, love. The kindness, support and generosity that my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been healthy”, she wrote.

Paige really liked Johnny Depp

Paige Heard, just as her husband, David, had been quoted several months ago in the legal battle between Amber Johnny Depp. Last December, the site The Blast had revealed some exchanges of text messages between the couple Heard and the american actor. In them, Paige had admitted to his son that Amber had been “obliged” to seek an order of protection against him in order to avoid being excluded from the apartment that the couple shared in Hollywood. “I love you son”, had also written to Paige Heard to the address of Johnny Depp at the time of his break-up with Amber in may 2016. The SMS had revealed that the mother of the actress liked a lot her son-in-law and that she was saddened by the turn that was taking their relationship.

Four years later, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are always a war solid before the courts. A trial is expected to open in the coming months.

