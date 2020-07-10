Amber heard “defecate” in your bed : this nickname mocking of Johnny Depp after this “discovery” embarrassing

The case of defecation, between Johnny Depp and wife Amber heard had been inspired by the actor with a new nickname for his wife.

The soap opera of divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues. The high Court of justice in London to review the case, which pits the two actors, the divorce, the tumultuous. And it turns out that the episode of defecation isAmber Heard in the marriage bed had a deep impact on Johnny Depp. In fact, during the hearing held on Friday 10 July, one learns that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean was inspired by this mishap. So, after this episode, Johnny Depp started the nickname of Amber Turdtranslate… “Amber Fucking”.

“There were jokes like “Amber Turd’, ‘Amber in the shit'”said the lawyer, Sasha Wass. do Johnny Depp replied : “This is one of the most absurd and unexpected that I had ever experienced, so yes, I laughed at first, because it seemed to me so strange.”

The last straw in their marriage

It has been reported that during the hearing that Johnny Depp I had received pictures of the saddles in the bed, which was at the time in which it was found “hilarious”. “I don’t think I have laughed so hard in my life for years and years. At least, the photos are hilarious”he wrote in a message.

On the 7th of July, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean, explained that they have decided to get a divorce in a time when the actress would have defecated in the marriage bed, “for a smile”. Clarified that Amber heard or “one of his friends, it probably is” responsible for the incident. However, “this joke harmless” it was the last straw and it would have destroyed his marriage. During the hearing on the 10 of July Johnny Depp has ensured that this was not one of the dogs the couple that was not able to put his needs in the bed, evoking a “mystery”.

