Amber heard “defecate” in your bed : this nickname mocking of Johnny Depp after this “discovery” embarrassing

The case of defecation, between Johnny Depp and wife Amber heard had been inspired by the actor with a new nickname for his wife.
The soap opera of divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues. The high Court of justice in London to review the case, which pits the two actors, the divorce, the tumultuous. And it turns out that the episode of defecation isAmber Heard in the marriage bed had a deep impact on Johnny Depp. In fact, during the hearing held on Friday 10 July, one learns that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean was inspired by this mishap. So, after this episode, Johnny Depp started the nickname of Amber Turdtranslate… “Amber Fucking”.
“There were jokes like “Amber Turd’, ‘Amber in the shit'”said the lawyer, Sasha Wass. do Johnny Depp replied : “This is one of the most absurd and unexpected that I had ever experienced, so yes, I laughed at first, because it seemed to me so strange.”
The last straw in their marriage
It has been reported that during the hearing that Johnny Depp I had received pictures of the saddles in the bed, which was at the time in which it was found “hilarious”. “I don’t think I have laughed so hard in my life for years and years. At least, the photos are hilarious”he wrote in a message.
On the 7th of July, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean, explained that they have decided to get a divorce in a time when the actress would have defecated in the marriage bed, “for a smile”. Clarified that Amber heard or “one of his friends, it probably is” responsible for the incident. However, “this joke harmless” it was the last straw and it would have destroyed his marriage. During the hearing on the 10 of July Johnny Depp has ensured that this was not one of the dogs the couple that was not able to put his needs in the bed, evoking a “mystery”.
Johnny Depp arrives at the court on the fourth day of the trial against the newspaper the sun in London on the 10th of July 2020
Amber heard on his arrival at the royal courts of justice, London, in the framework of a lawsuit for defamation against the newspaper the Sun Newspaper. On The 8th Of July 2020
Information – Johnny Depp supported by Vanessa Paradis in his libel action against The Sun, which had portrayed violent husband, according to the documents of justice – Amber heard and her fiance Johnny Depp – Celebrities at the ceremony of “The Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards in Austin on march 6, 2014.
Johnny Depp and his girlfriend Amber heard – premiere of the film “Charlie Mortdecai” in London. 19 January 2015.
Johnny Depp and wife Amber heard – Premiere of the film Black Mass (Strictly a Penalty in the 72nd Venice film festival (Mostra), September 4, 2015.
Johnny Depp and wife Amber heard – red Carpet of the movie “the Danish Girl” at the 72nd Venice film festival (Mostra), the 5 September 2015.
Amber heard and her husband Johnny Depp – premiere of the film “Black Mass” at the International film Festival of Toronto, September 14, 2015.
Johnny Depp – Premiere of the film “Minamata” at the 70th international film Festival Berlin, The Berlinale 2020, in Berlin, on February 21, 2020.
Info – Amber heard lost her mother, P. Parsons – Exclusive – hand-in-hand, Amber heard and her girlfriend Bianca Butti careers in Los Angeles, without respect for the principle of the containment and of the purchase of first necessity, ordained in California because of the coronavirus (Covid-19), march 23, 2020. The actress of 33 years of age, and the filmmaker has bought plants and firewood, without using any kind of protection, despite the epidemic that is spreading.
Johnny Depp and wife Amber heard – premiere of the film “Black Mass” at the Festival, BFI London, October 11, 2015.
Johnny Depp and wife Amber heard – Premiere of “The Danish Girl” at the Theatre in Westwood Village in Los Angeles on the 21st of novemnre 2015.
Johnny Depp and wife Amber heard – the 9th Annual Gala “The Art Of Elysium” in Culver City on January 9, 2016. The Art Of Elysium”s Ninth annual Heaven Gala held at 3LABS in Culver City on January 9, 2016.
Johnny Depp, Amber heard at the Film Premiere of 3 Days to Kill 2/12/14, Los Angeles, California, united States of America
Johnny Depp treated his fiancée Amber heard in a quiet pre birthday dinner in the City of New York. The two lovebirds were seen leaving their hotel hand in hand and headed to Il Buco Italian Restaurant located in Manhattan’s Noho neighborhood. In his way, Johnny seems to have what looked like a rolled marijuana blunt in his mouth.