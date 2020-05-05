Amber Heard, ” devastated “, announcing the death of his mother : this message is heartbreaking

When nothing goes, nothing goes. And this is not the american actress Amber Heard which will say the opposite. While his divorce with Johnny Depp (a real war that lasts from 2016) is in the process of turning against it (because of lies are brought to light), the actress of 34 years has just lost his mom Paige Heard.

It is in a publication on Instagram online on Sunday 3 may that the star seen in Mandy Lane and Magic Mike XXL has unveiled the sad news : two photos of her and her mother Paige Parsons (one recent and one dating from the childhood of the actress), with a disturbing work in which she pays tribute to him without specifying, however, neither the date of the death or its cause.

“My heart is broken and I am devastated by the loss of my mother, Paige Heard“begins with-t-it its message. “She left us too early, I hang up the memory of his beautiful and gentle soul. We will miss her forever, in the depths of our hearts. His open heart and unwavering was she the most beautiful woman I have ever known. It is difficult to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel really lucky to have been his daughter and to have had as a gift his light shone on all the world, that dazzled me for almost 34 years. It is a period of time incredibly painful, but in this I remember that we survive at all, love. The kindness, support and generosity that my sister, Whit and I have received from friends and family has been beneficial.”

A loss containment

The mother of the star was 63 years old, she was informaticienne and still married to David Heard, with whom she also had a second daughter, Whitney, a younger sister Amber. Confined to his home in Los Angeles in accordance with the measures against the coronavirus, Amber Heard is going to have to do his mourning in the greatest intimacy. Thoughts and courage to it.

