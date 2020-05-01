Amber Heard doesn’t look like that ! (PHOTO)

Why stay blonde and become brunette or redhead, when you can see life in pink ? Actress Amber Heard is still in full storm the court after her divorce, stormy with Johnny Depp, this one dyed her hair for a little more lightness. “Who needs sunglasses when you can see the world through strands of hair dyed pink ?”says the young woman of 33 years old in legend of a cliché Instagram. In this picture, she has pink hair and seems to be thrilled with this new transformation capillary.

⋙ Johnny Depp blames his ex Amber Heard have made “fake blues” on his face

This is not the first time that the beautiful and fun with his mane. It has been discover in red-haired in Aquaman alongside Jason Momoa, brown arsonist in Her Smell or with a braid sequined a few weeks ago at the Saint Laurent show in Los Angeles.

⋙ Amber Heard book new details on the behavior of the “monster” with Johnny Depp

In addition to his adventures court with her ex husband and her changes of look, Amber Heard will be, next to the cinema, to the poster ofAquaman 2 on the 14th of December 2022 and will be soon cast in the film Justice League 2.