Amber heard dropped by a friend in his war against Johnny Depp ? She withdraws from his testimony

Really, nothing is going to the star of theAquaman ! If recently, the editorial’ of melted reveals why Amber heard was abandoned by his lawyers in his battle with Johnny Depp, it is at this time one of his relatives, who has decided to cut all ties with her in this case. In effect, Amanda de Cadenet, who is a friend of Amber and very invested in the movement #MeToo over the years, has decided to withdraw his testimony in favor of the actress of 34 years. The reason for this ? She would have been surprised to hear the violent language of the actress to the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean in audio clips identified by the Daily Mail.

A source close to d’Amanda de Cadenet it was then entrusted to the media in English, by revealing that the latter had felt a strong sense of betrayal on the part of Amber heard in the discovery of the verbal violence of that Johnny Depp was the victim : “Amanda feels that it has been used and deceived by the Amber and hope that she will get the help they need” as well stated by the respondent before you continue “She believes in the power of redemption and reconciliation, and the hope that the two parties can be achieved”. While we wait to find out if this will be the case, a new witness says that Amber heard would be willing to lie in order to catch Johnny Depp, statements that could be favorable to the actor.