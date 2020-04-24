Amber Heard has hired a private detective to delve into the past of Johnny Depp

In may 2016, and Amber Heard started a divorce proceeding against Johnny Depp and accused him of domestic violence, and supporting photographs. Since then, the hero of Pirates of the Caribbean tell him also to have experienced physical violence on the part of the actress of 33 years. The model would, in addition, engaged a private detective to explore the past of her ex-husband. The so-called Paul Barresi said in the columns of the Daily Mailon Wednesday , April 1, to have been committed by Amber Heard to find a “kompromat” – understand, a folder-compromising – on Johnny Depp.

The man would have been hired during the summer of 2019, in order to find people that the actor would be attacked physically or verbally. “The lawyers of Amber Heard have contacted me and told me that I was the man of the situation, it is as well that they hired me,” he remembers. It was proven, a bruised and tormented.” But Paul Barresi claims that over one hundred interviews he conducted, no one has said evil Johnny Depp.

“I’ve interviewed dozens of people who have known during the last thirty years, and no one has said anything negative about it, he said. In fact, they praised on her impulses of generosity and his heart tender.” What the spokesmen of Amber Heard have responded : “Mr Barresi has not worked with the teams of Amber Heard since that they have left from last year, and its narrative is completely incoherent compared to those of multiple witnesses.”

Records search

Of audio recordings dating from June and July 2016, in which the former couple discusses his altercations and violent, had also been published by the Daily Mailon 5 February. A month later, Johnny Depp was flown to London on Wednesday 26 February, to attend the defamation lawsuit that he has brought to the Sun. At the hearing, the SMS sent to his friend, the actor Paul Bettany, have been revealed. “Let’s burn Amber, drowning-the front of the burn”, wrote the actor in a text message. These messages exchanged between Johnny Depp and his friend are thought to date from November 6, 2013.

A new record dating back to 2016 and posted online by the Daily Mail unveiled at the violent acts that Johnny Depp would have been, and had been presented in the context of the trial. His ex-wife, Amber Heard would be, in effect, slammed the head of the actor against a door. “I’ve just been hit in the head with the p***** corner of the door”, he said in the recording. An extract in which we hear also the voice of the mannequin : “I have not done it with the door but I really wanted to hit you”, she says in the latter. During his deposition, Amber Heard has listened to that recording, and is defended by saying : “I was trying to escape from a room in which Johnny attacked me.” She went on to say that this record “was not representative of the situation.”

“You’re bigger and stronger than me”

In early February, an audio recording of the groundbreaking had already been compromise version of Amber Heard. “My son goes to school and the other children say to her, “So, your could*** of a father beats his wife ?””, launched Johnny Depp in the recording. Amber Heard, in tears, denies trying to harm the american comedian, and accuses him of having left leak details of his criminal record in the press. The mother refutes also have introduced some form of violence in their couple. It suggests that a court would never take advantage of a man in a case of domestic violence.

“Tell it to the world Johnny, you tell them… quips it in the record. “Me, Johnny Depp, a man, I am also a victim of domestic violence…” and we’ll see how many people you believe in.” Before adding : “You are bigger and stronger than me… do you Know I am 52 kilos, finally more now, but that I was almost this weight ? You’re going to introduce you to the bar, Johnny, and say : “This is it” started ? Really ?” The actress d’Aquaman (2018) adds that it has “never been able to get the upper hand” on her ex-husband. “The jury and the judge will see that there is a big difference between you and me,” she said during the telephone conversation.

In a transcript of an audio recording, Johnny Depp proposed to him an arrangement, but their lawyers seem to be refractory. “No, they (the lawyers of Amber Heard, ED.) don’t want an agreement, ” says Johnny Depp. Your agents don’t want to. Your lawyers don’t want to.” In August 2016, three months later, Johnny Depp had finally concluded a settlement agreement of $ 7 million, before finalizing their divorce.

“I’ve been hit”

Another audio recording of the actress had already resurfaced on Friday 31 January. She admitted to have struck Johnny Depp during one of their altercations. “I don’t know exactly what movement was my hand, but you’re alright, heard one particular state in this last. I’m not injured, I did not punch, I hit him.” In this recording, the comedian 56-year-old also revealed to have fled from a fight with the model : “I left last night, he said. I swear, honestly, I couldn’t bear the idea (…) that we do more harm to one another. Because if we had continued, it would have turned very wrong. And baby, I told you once. I fear that it turns into a put*** scene of the crime.”

And Amber Heard to reply : “I can’t promise that no one will fight more. My God, sometimes I am so angry that I lose the pedals.” These strange confessions, arguments were revived, surface after three years of a court battle ruthless between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. In December 2018, the young woman had indeed presented as a “public figure of domestic violence” in an open letter to the Washington Postafter having participated through social networks project feminist #girlgaze, which encourages battered women to break the silence. A video that has since been removed. Johnny Depp, him, cried “hoax” carefully orchestrated. And lodged a complaint in turn for defamation, demanding $ 50 million to his ex-wife.

Protect the other victims

If some fustigent the behavior of the model, others remind us that the victims of domestic violence should not suffer from this sudden shift. “Every time a woman has made false declarations, other abuse will not be taken seriously for lack of evidence, writes @InmaHamissi on Twitter. Destroy the whole life of a person for false accusations is very serious. Johnny Depp/Amber Heard #TimesUp #MeToo

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

“The people who use the situation to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp to discredit women who denounce their aggressors, you are morally down, outbid @Blvck_cherry. It is despicable what she did, we consent to, but don’t use the abuse of someone in order to justify your misogyny.” As a reminder, one woman dies on average every three days, killed by her (ex-)spouse.

*This article was originally published on February 6, 2020 has been the subject of an update.