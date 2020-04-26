Amber Heard has his new girlfriend after the revelations embarrassing about her wedding with Johnny Depp

A timing surprise. Friday, February 7, Amber Heard made it official with his new girlfriend Bianca Butti during an evening event before the Oscars in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the star of the film Aquaman wore a tight dress of black satin with a plunging neckline. For his part, the director, 38-year-old – who is fighting cancer – was wearing a suit very elegant. In January last, the two women had been spotted in front of a hotel in Palm Springs. They had exchanged several kisses under the flashes of the paparazzi.

A few days later, Amber Heard had been confronted with the publication by the Daily Mail an audio recording through which she recognized to be “hit” with Johnny Depp. In this message which date of 2015, Amber Heard confessed to her husband of the time : “I’m not injured. I have not given punch, I hit”. She added that she could not promise him not to raise hand on him. “Sometimes, under the anger, I lose control”.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been separated for three and a half years. So far, the two stars continue to fight by the media and lawyers stepped in. She accused her ex for many months of marital violence. She had also notified the justice some of the photos of his injuries. Johnny Depp had always denied these accusations, the attacker defamation. This record corroborates, then, the assertions of Johnny Depp.

