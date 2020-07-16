Amber heard has the support of his girlfriend during his trial in london

In the heart of the trial to which she is regularly called to testify, Amber heard is morally supported by his girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

In this stormy period for Amber heard, the actress, 34 years of age, you can count on the support unfailing of his girlfriend Bianca Butti. Amber heard is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The actor, 57, has filed a lawsuit against the tabloid “The Sun”, which had qualified as an abusive husband in an article published in 2018. In this arm of iron, Amber heard is regularly called to testify against your ex-spouse, who is accused of domestic violence. And since the 6th of July, or the beginning of the test, Bianca Butti has not ceased to be at his side to accompany him on each of his visits to the court of London.

Aged 38 years, the new bride Amber heard is a decorator-scenographer. The two women are very discreet about their relationship. It was in January last that I had seen hand-in-hand in Los Angeles for the first time. Since then, do not hide and are regularly photographed during their walks and their activities.

For the moment, the outputs of Amber heard and Bianca Butti, is reined back and forth to the court. Latest twist in the ongoing trial : Kate James, wizard of Amber heard for which she worked from the year 2012 until the year 2015, which accused the actress of having “stolen” his testimony, saying that she had been the victim of a sexual assault. She stated that the ex-wife of Johnny Depp abused sometimes of the alcohol and that she sent messages of insults.

