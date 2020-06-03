Amber Heard : his message would be upsetting to announce the death of his mother

It is in a long message posted on his account Instagram that Amber Heard has announced the sad news : his mother, Paige Heard, aged 63 years, died.

“My heart is broken and I am devastated by the loss of my mother, Paige Heard. She left us too early, I hang up the memory of his beautiful and gentle soul. We will miss her forever, in the depths of our hearts. His open heart and unwavering was she the most beautiful woman I have ever known. It is difficult to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel really lucky to have been his daughter and to have had as a gift his light shone on all the world, that dazzled me for almost 34 years. It is a period of time incredibly painful, but in this I remember that we survive at all, love. “The actress concludes with a word of thanks to all the people who support it in this difficult test :” The kindness, support and generosity that my sister, Whit and I have received from friends and family has been beneficial. “

A post that does not identify the causes or the date of death of Paige Heard. The message is accompanied by two photos : a fairly recent, in black and white, showing Amber and her mother, and another more vintage, while the actress was still a baby. Paige Heard was informaticienne. Married to David Heard, the father of Amber, she had a second daughter, Whitney. A new test for Amber Heard as she continues to lead a legal battle against her ex, Johnny Depp.