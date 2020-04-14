Amber Heard in lawsuit against Johnny Depp and desperate by his own image ? His recent confidences revealed

It is a war without thank you between the two former ! Amber Heard is even on the point of going to jail because of Johnny Depp if it was indeed tampered with evidence against him. In addition to the verdict, which could be very dry, the actress also has a fear of the image that could make the trial in his public lifealthough this story has already caused much ink to flow. Thus, at the request of Amber Hearda part of the evidence on the charges of sexual violence that it would have been towards Johnny Depp will be presented in private during the trial and not in public. His adviser Adam Wolanski said : “This case has already generated a lot of publicity and it is one of the concerns of Ms. Heard, she who was the object of much slander in the press, especially on social networks. She is very concerned about the fact that this could also be the case given the nature of these allegations if such confidential information were reported.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Obviously, this request for Amber Heard does not appeal at all to Johnny Depp, who says that, for its part, the charges that she filed on him relating to sexual and physical violence had been heard in public during the trial. The advisor of the actor, David Sherborne, stated : “She has always been positioned as a victim… And she characterized his allegations as not being that of physical abuse, but also sexual violence.” The trial of Amber Heard in the face of the violence that she had allegedly been subjected to Johnny Depp was scheduled to commence 25 march lastbut it is for the moment postponed due to the health crisis present in the world. You will have understood, the two parties will continue to engage in a war without thank you in the meantime, the confrontation face-to-face, and one could still hear a lot about. Elsewhere, Johnny Depp has recounted the details of his altercation with Amber Heard where he was physically injured.