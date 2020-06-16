Amber heard in the lawsuit against Johnny Depp : his lawyers resign

The case between Johnny Depp to Amber heard takes a new turn : the legal team of the actress is mysteriously disconnected.

In march of 2019, Johnny Depp intentait an action in defamation against his ex-wife Amber heard and called for $ 50 million in damages on charges of spousal abuse, he denies it completely. On Monday 15 June 2020, the site The Explosion she put her hand over the legal documents revealed that a part of the team of lawyers of the actress of 34 years and is retiring from the company. So, Roberta Kaplan, co-founder of the movement, the Time, the fight against domestic violence, but also John Quinn, Julia Fink and Davida Brook will no longer support the defense of the star of”Aquaman” in this trial.

The documents do not fail to notice that it is Amber heard, who has “endorsed” the decision and that is in perfect agreement with the choice of this retreat. “The lady Listened to will continue to be represented by an attorney, the undersigned, in the State of Virginia,” he wrote. Officially, this decision is caused as a result of complications due to travel and logistics to be more expensive in the light of the pandemic.” “We understand that the decision to transfer the case to a local attorney with Virginia-based”, the firm said. “We believe in the Amber and we have been proud to serve as lawyers”, has revealed one of its spokesperson.

The suspicion of pervasive

If there is a person of a septic system in the light of this decision, it is the attorney Johnny Depp, Adam Waldman. This is really strange that this sudden change, which hide other reasons. “We intend to find out why”, entrusted to The Explosion.

Latest twist in the never-ending trial : Johnny Depp will also be asked seriously about the use of the cheque of seven million dollars that he had written to Amber heard at the time of your divorce. At the time that she had recanted her allegations of domestic violence, the acceptance of this amount, saying that I was going to use the money to donate to the charity. The father of Lily-Rose (21 years old) and Jack (18), therefore, asking these organizations to submit to the Court all the information we have on his ex-wife to verify that she had not embezzled the money. The conflict between the former spouses are not likely to end soon.

