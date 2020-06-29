Amber heard is accused of having made a plan to three with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk by Johnny Depp, she is furious

The war continues to rage between the two ! While we don’t really, Johnny Depp has been accused by his ex-wife Amber heard three with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk during his marriage. According to her words, the actress was not embarrassed for the fool. In the Face of the expectations generated by these amazing statements, the head of the brand of cars Tesla it has quickly taken the word in the rebuttal strongly this famous sexual intercourse. Of your hand, the best model in the united kingdom has preferred to remain silent. As to the star of the film Aquamanit seems that she is going to be very angry with her ex-husband and his accusations against you.

Elon Musk, Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

According to In Touch Weekly, Amber Heard it is very annoying after Johnny Depp. “She can’t believe Johnny calls to all your friends. She just wants to turn the page, but things don’t seem to take this way. She would have liked who have never met Johnny” said a source to the media. Without a doubt, the atmosphere seems hectic to Hollywood. As a reminder, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow has attacked his ex-girlfriend in court for defamation and asks for the sum of $ 50 million. In addition, the situation seemed to change in his favor. For the test, Amber heard has been dropped by a friend in his war against Johnny Depp.