Amber Heard is accused of having sabotaged his latest film alongside Johnny Depp

CONTROVERSY – After his divorce with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is accused of having sabotaged the promotion of “London Fields”, in which she plays alongside her ex-husband. And have impeded its success by requiring that many scenes where she appears naked to be deleted.
– Ambre DEHARO
A shoot for nothing. Before you start divorce proceedings and carry out violent accusations one against the other, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had filmed one last film together : London Fieldsdirected by Matthew Cullen. However, in particular due to the separation of the two stars, this feature film has never been distributed or projected in any movie theater. And today, the producers accuse Amber Heard have sabotaged the development of London Fields.
The poster should in fact want. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, couple to the city as the screen, were a marketing ploy very seller. So much so that the young woman was to appear as the rising star of Hollywood on the arm of an icon of international cinema. However, the twists and turns of the divorce between the two celebrities have put a stop to the promotion of the film and, according to the producers of London Fieldsthe fault is none other than Amber Heard. After Variety, reporting about the film crews, the young woman would have worked with the director (also involved in litigation with the production) in order to eliminate from the final cut any scene of nudity tour during the filming. And, while his role of seer nymphomaniac to him imposed a number. According to the complaint, “Amber Heard had understood the nature of the role, and the content of the scenario, a scenario edgy, provoking, and containing scenes of naked”. And had even signed a contract.
Read also
10 million in game
Furthermore, the production of the film, says that Amber Heard has refused to participate in the promotion of the film (interview, red carpet), and it has also played a decisive role in the cancellation of the screening of the film at the Toronto international film festival in 2015. The producers of London Fields therefore consider to have been lesés, because the presumed success of their project rested on the shoulders of the actress. As such, they have decided to sue him and demanded $ 10 million of damage.
Video
Johnny Depp accused of domestic violence by his wife Amber Heard
On the same subject
And also