Amber Heard is accused of psychological abuse by his ex-assistant

While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are still a war legal without mercy, the ex-assistant of the actress comes to testify against it.

Nearly four years after their break-up, explosive, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are still in the process to condemn the other, while they accuse each other of domestic violence. In 2016, the actor, 56-year-old had agreed to pay $ 7 million to his former wife, who had then recanted his accusations. Shortly after, the actress of 33 years was épanchée in the press to reaffirm that it had been victims of physical violence and psychological on the part of her husband, pushing the ex-star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” to bring a court action for defamation.

A few weeks after audio recordings have shown that Amber Heard had itself admitted that it had happened to her to lift a hand on Johnny Depp, the site The Blast reveals the 11 march 2020 the testimony of his ex-assistant, Kate James, who is accused of violence, verbal and psychological. A story that could recover crucial for the defense of Johnny Depp.

“I go out with this old man”

In a statement, Kate James -who has been the assistant of Amber Heard between 2012 and 2015, and has worked for many other famous hollywood – says that his experience with the actress quickly became a “nightmare” because of the difficult and angry the spokesmodel for L’oréal. “Amber came out with Johnny when I started to work for it. At first, Amber never told me not who was Johnny, and spoke to him in a way demeaning. She said that she was going out with “this old man”, things of this style. She then revealed that it was Johnny Depp, I met him shortly after that. The first impression I got of him is that he spoke gently and peacefully, it was even a little shy. He was very pleasant and courteous to me meeting her.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2011 © Joel Ryan/AP/SIPA

Kate James then details of the “odd” behaviors that she would have noticed at Amber Heard, as his obsessively copy of “mimicry” and the dress style of Johnny Depp. She also claims that the actress was shooting to take advantage of his relationship with the actor by asking for free clothes at fashion houses, some refused. What put it very angry. “Amber was regularly abusive, verbally and psychologically, and could often yelling at me, sometimes because of small things. It was all in the rage crazy where nobody could reason with it, and even if I tried to give an explanation, I think that she couldn’t even hear me so she was angry. (…) Everything that went wrong was always my fault. I remember a time where she had missed a match for a flight Christmas day, or shortly after in 2012. My aunt I was visiting Australia at this time. She screamed at me insults for hours, as if I had caused the snow and that I had myself decided to these disturbances.”

Finally, the complainant assures that Amber Heard could be furious if she dared to speak to Johnny Depp, with whom she wanted to “control everything” until you become “paranoid”. She also said in her deposition that she had never witnessed any physical violence on the part of Johnny Depp. “During these three years of collaboration, I was going at it almost every day, weekends included. I do not preach when I came to file cases or take, so I often went without it to be prevented. I’ve never seen the signs of an altercation or for the consequences of a dispute disorderly as she describes it in his statements”, she added.

“She loved making me feel stupid”

But she also says that she has never seen Amber Heard to raise his hand on Johnny Depp. “I’ve never seen physical violence on the part of Amber or Johnny. I saw Amber a lot more often than Johnny, almost every day for three years, except when she was traveling out of the city. I understand that the period of my employment overlaps with the majority of incidents in which Amber has alleged that Johnny had been violent with her. I’ve never seen a one-time bruising, swelling, or evidence of what would have been the result of this violence. I’d often see her naked, or semi naked, when she dressed or that she was doing stuff. I was often with her, up to seven days a week,” she reaffirmed.

Kate Spade with Amber Heard during a shopping spree in Los Angeles in September 2012 © Limelightpics.us/ABACAPRESS.COM

Kate James has been forced to resign when his work, very stressful, has had its impact on physical and mental health. She described her former employer as a “tyrant classic”. “With the benefit of hindsight, I now recognize that the behavior of Amber to me was the mental abuse. This makes me extremely excited to talk about my experience of working for it. I feel I’m permanently marked by it. It was an exercise in daily humiliation. I felt constantly embarrassed that someone younger than me could make me feel so useless. Amber was a tyrant classic. She loved making me feel stupid”, she concluded.

