Amber Heard is accusing her ex Johnny Depp to be paid witnesses…

According to “The Blast”, Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp, her ex, having paid witnesses of domestic violence in which she was the victim.

The case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp it is far from over. The two former are still competing, and most importantly, the actress accused the actor of domestic violence. According to The Blastshe is even persuaded that the interpreter of Jack Sparrow has paid witnesses of the violence of which she was the victim.

According to it, Johnny Depp has paid off “millions of dollars“to witnesses in exchange for their silence. The Blast has provided documents in which the actress says that the actor, through the company that managed his fortune until 2016, has achieved “payments on behalf of Mr. Depp to conceal acts of violence, payments to witnesses who have observed the violence of Mr. Depp and / or helped to conceal it, and acts of violence committed by Mr. Depp“.

Johnny Depphim, stands on his positions and says, despite the evidence presented by his ex, he never laid a hand on it : “She pretends to be a victim, but she is guilty“he declared during one of its convocations, as reported by the Daily Mail. He has also assured that she “déguisait the truth“. However, as of 2016, a close relative of the actress testified on Twitter that the violence suffered by his girlfriend : “I’ve had enough. I’ve seen the bruises. Several times. How much evidence a wife needs to submit ?! She has photos, texts, witnesses, and filed a restraining order.“

