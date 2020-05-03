Amber Heard is back on the positive effects of coming out

Actress Amber Heard is back in an interview on his coming out and on the reasons which have impelled to do so nine years ago.

In an interview for the site Thrive GlobalAmber Heard has spoken about the challenges she faced as a bisexual woman in Hollywood. The question “What are the three things without which you could not succeed ? “ The actress of 33 years responded “I’m not without inspiration, without challenge and without purpose. For example, when I chose not to hide that I was in a relationship with a woman. “

The right thing to do

“I remember sitting in the car, hyperventilate and ask myself : how do I know if it is the right thing to do ? “. But Amber Heard has come to convince themselves of the merits of his coming out : “It was the truth, and it was the right thing to do “.

“At that time, I couldn’t think of a single positive effect of this decision. ” The actress had already explained in the past that his entourage had strongly advised against coming out of the closet publicly at the time. The actress had announced publicly that he was bisexual in December 2010 during the ceremony in honor of the 25th anniversary of the GLAAD (Alliance Gay and Lesbian against defamation). Amber Heard was in a relationship with the photographer Tasya van Ree since 2008.

She came back on this pivotal moment in his life during this interview. “I had all the reasons to believe what everyone was telling me : that it was going to ruin my career. “ Of The Danish Girl to Aquaman passing by the Cannes film Festival : since its coming out 9 years ago, Amber Heard has become an actress to be unavoidable.

No doubt, the actress had a reason to get out of the closet. “I’m still working. I still live my life. I had a beautiful relationship. I do not regret one minute, not for a second. “

Photo credit : Gage Skidmore

