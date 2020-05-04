Amber Heard is mourning the death of his mother with a touching tribute

Amber Heard mourns the death of his mother Paige Heard.

The actress of 34 years announced on Sunday the death of his mother via Instagram.

“I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mother, Paige Heard”, she wrote alongside two photos of her with her mother. “She left us too early, clinging to the memory of his beautiful and gentle soul. We will miss her for ever in the depths of our hearts.”

the Aquaman The star was then told how “the open heart and without fault of his / her mother made her the most beautiful woman” she has even known.

“It is difficult to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel really lucky to have been his daughter and to have been given the gift to have the light she has lighted on the world, fall in on me for nearly 34 years,” she continued.

While Amber noted that, “this has been a period of incredibly painful”, she also said it reminded him of “what we survives all, my love.”

“The kindness, support and generosity that my sister, Whit and I have received from my friends and our family we have totally saved the soul”, she concluded.