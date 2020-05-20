Amber Heard : “It is very exciting to participate in my first fashion show for L’oréal Paris”

(Relaxnews) – L’oréal Paris renews this Saturday the 28th of September its highly anticipated fashion show in paris, this year held at the Monnaie de Paris (6th arrondissement). Not less than 32 spokesperson déambuleront on a catwalk grandeur nature to showcase the collections of many brands of ready-to-wear and couture. Among them, Amber Heard, the new face of the cosmetics brand, who will participate in its first parade of L’oréal Paris. The actress and producer american book on this show except organized in a full Fashion Week in paris. Meeting.

This is your first show for L’oréal Paris. What does this show in your eyes ?

The idea of attending a fashion show as I’ve never done, it is very exciting, it is a real pleasure. This is my first fashion show with L’oreal, which is during Fashion Week, so it’s really exciting. I am happy to be with my family, L’oréal, this is a group that I have come to know with a lot of love and respect, in which I feel familiar and safe. I’m really happy, not nervous at all. I like the idea that L’oreal do a parade because I love the mode even in all its facets. The choice of L’oréal, is very bold : to celebrate the beauty, empowerment, and creativity. The fact that L’oréal to choose local brands and to be in Paris, because it is the DNA of the brand, and it has a lot of meaning for me.

That is what it’s like to scroll through on one of the biggest catwalks of the world, in such a monument as the Currency of Paris ?

There is still a bit of nervousness because it’s Fashion Week, and that there are a lot of people, but as I said before I feel comfortable because I’m with my family, L’oréal.

How one prepares for a show of this scale ?

I tried to sleep as much as possible, but this is not obvious with my use of time.

Do you have any apprehensions ?

I’m afraid of tripping and falling. There is a big probability for this to happen (laughter).

Several large houses are associated with the parade of L’oréal Paris. Which one (s) correspond(ent) the most to your personality ?

I dressed in Balmain, it is a brand that I have chosen. I also love Elie Saab and Giambattista Valli.