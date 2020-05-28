Amber Heard jealous, and ready to do anything to stay married to Johnny Depp ? The revelations disturbing for an ex-employee

To believe the statements incriminating her ex-assistant, Amber Heard is married to Johnny Depp simply for the fame. In his testimony, Kate James has continued his revelations troubling about the behavior of the actress. According to her, the actress had put in place schemes surprising to control everything around the star of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. “When I started working for them, I had the impression that Amber choked Johnny. She followed him everywhere. She constantly had a fear that he leaves her and she’s trying to be as much as possible in his presence. When they moved into the building, the Eastern Columbia Building, it was the perfect place for it because it could spread to his friends and his sister in the neighboring apartments to settle permanently” has entrusted to the former employee.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

In the wake of his testimony, Kate James has also clarified to what point Amber Heard was a jealous obsessive about Johnny Depp : “Amber hated when I was talking to Johnny, even if we were talking about the rain and bad weather. She looked at me very nastily if she thought I was having a conservation with him. She liked to control everything to the utmost, and she was very paranoid about people who were hanging out with Johnny. It was also the idea of being observed by the security cameras of Johnny, perhaps it is for this reason that she decided to move away in the Eastern Columbia Building.” That weight certainly in the balance during the trial. And these are not the only ones. After a friend of Johnny Depp, the actor was scared off by Amber Heard to the point of marrying her under duress.