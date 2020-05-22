Amber Heard married Johnny Depp simply for the fame ? The statements incriminating her ex-assistant

While we have recently learned that Johnny Depp would be marrying Amber Heard under duress as he was scared of new revelations shock suggest that the actress is actually married to the star of Pirates of the Caribbean for its status. It is in any case what says Kate James, the former assistant of the actress, in her statement. According to his declarations, she explained that her role was sometimes to buy multiple copies of all the magazines that talked about the star ofAquaman and hide to avoid her husband to find them : “Amber didn’t want Johnny to know how much she was obsessed by his new popularity to the fact of being associated with him. Once, I left some magazines in the apartment by mistake, and Amber was excited against me.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In the wake of his testimony, Kate James admits also how Amber Heard used her relationship with Johnny Depp for favours in Hollywood : "She enjoyed the fame brought to him by his relationship with Johnny. She quickly realized that she could ask for clothes haute-couture free of charge, because she was his girlfriend. If the brand offered him a discount rather than give it to him without pay, she refused. After a moment, she had filled the apartments of Johnny with his massive collection of clothes, shoes, bags, and fine jewellery."