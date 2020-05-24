Amber Heard multiplies tackles vengeful towards her ex Johnny Depp

Separated for over two years, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue, however, often feed the media with statements that noisy, when this is not a publication on the social networks. Last summer, Johnny Depp had to modify one of his tattoos, which included a reference to his example Of his side, Amber Heard was replicated by posting on Instagram a photo fists in front with the “No ink needed”, that is to say, “no need of ink”. This time, it is through an interview for the british version of the magazine Marie-Claire the actress has sent a small tackle to his former spouse.

Openly bisexual, the young 32 year old woman said in the columns of the magazine “best taste” on the subject of women than men. Johnny Depp and Elon Musk will appreciate… just like his following comment on the toxicity of past relationships : “I’m not specially attracted by… the next “healthy”. But I have hope. I keep hope, ultimately, to be attracted to someone healthy. I really want it.” Amber Heard went on to explain that his historical lover, he is lampooned by his friends : “It is a running joke among my friends, they call me Calamity. With Tasya (Van Ree, the photographer with whom she stayed for four years), they said that our relationship was odd, but that my life could not become more bizarre then. And then…” Now, gentlemen, you are rhabillés for the winter !

