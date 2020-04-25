Amber Heard out with her girlfriend Bianca Butti

On Friday, Amber Heard was out with his girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

A break in the quarantine. While the state of emergency is declared for a few days in the United States, and particularly in California, where the governor has called on the people to confine to attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, many celebrities continue to be seen by photographers during brief outings in the streets of Los Angeles.

Friday 20 march 2020, it is Amber Heard who has attracted the attention of paparazzi during a walk with his girlfriend Bianca Butti. The couple was accompanied by the dog of the last to make a tour of the neighborhood and take in the air. A moment during which the actress of 33 years, has also been seen making a phone call.

It must be said that the interpreter of Mera in “Aquaman” a lot of things to manage. In a legal battle in the face of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, whom she accuses of domestic violence, she had to recently face this last at the court at trial. It should, however, has been postponed to a date next August, as had been revealed Deadline.

Has to read also : Amber Heard accused of psychological abuse by his ex-assistant