Amber Heard ready to do anything to stay married to Johnny Depp ?

New episode in the soap opera of the couple, Johnny Depp – Amber Heard ! A former employee balance a lot of folders on the actress…

The soap opera continues ! One might well ask when will the saga Johnny Depp – Amber Heard. A former employee comes back on the life of the couple… And balance also a lot of folders !

Because since the first complaint of the actress for violence, the former will return the ball… But everything seems to accuse the former wife for a good time. False evidence, false accusations…

And witnesses against her, in addition ! Kate James is back and on the time when it was working for the bride and groom. Johnny Depp appears, then, as a husband unhappy. But mostly locked up by his wife !

She explains what she was able to see the couple. “When I started working for them, I had the impression thatAmber choked Johnny. She followed him everywhere. “ Amber Heard was so the air is very possessive…

And Johnny Depp seems to be thus taken in a trap ! “They moved in on the building of the Eastern Columbia Building. The perfect place for it because it could disseminate his friends and his sister. ”

Amber Heard – Johnny Depp : a prosecution witness

A way of “settle permanently” after the deposition of the former employee… who adds more layers. ” Amber hated when I was talking to Johnny even if we were talking about the rain and bad weather. “

A jealous sickly… Who ended up afraid to Johnny Depp. And also to his employee. “She looked at me very angrily (…) She loved to control everything to the utmost, and she was very paranoid. ”

A witness very to support, so… Amber Heard appears to be and less like the young woman beaten as a wife possessive. Even dangerous and wicked. A new hole in his defense…

“She had constantly afraid that he will leave and she was trying to be as much as possible in his presence “, ends Kate James. The defense of Johnny Depp seems any found… And the accusations of Amber Heard fall a little more in the water.

Tags : amber heard – amber heard johnny depp – johnny depp – Johnny Depp ruin – johnny depp violent – Trial Amber Heard – Trial Johnny Depp