Amber Heard responds to accusations of infidelity of Johnny Depp and counter attack

The war between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has resumed. Three years after the sensational divorce of the couple, where he has been accused of domestic violence, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean still nourished a deep resentment against his ex-wife. The actor has always denied having been violent, and has even said that it is Amber Heard who could beat him. And, today, Johnny Depp went even further into the accusations against his former wife, declaring that the heroine ofAquaman had an affair with a famous business man throughout their marriage.

Johnny Depp has also decided to bring this battle on the front court. According to the site Deadline, the actor continues with Amber Heard in court for defamation and claims of $ 50 million. “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse but guilty. Mr Depp has never been violent towards Miss Heard”, stated the complaint. While Johnny Depp has experienced a veritable descent into hell after his separation, his lawyers are seeking compensation to Amber Heard for the damages caused by her accusations of domestic violence. By harming its reputation, they would have cost the actor a role in the reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The complaint also asserts that the accusations against Johnny Depp were part “a hoax developed intended to generate positive publicity for Amber Heard in order to advance his career”. These prosecutions were not slow to react the interested. “This lawsuit is frivolous is just the latest of many attempts of Johnny Depp to silence Amber Heard.”replied the lawyer of the actress. “But nothing will be able to reduce it to silence.” The lawyer of the actress, then sinks the nail : “The actions of Mr Depp proved that he is unable to accept the truth about his violent behavior. But, while it seems determined to self-destruct, we ressortirons winner by reject this complaint as without foundation and putting an end to the continued harassment and infamous of my client by Mr Depp and his lawyers.”

The war between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seems far from over.

